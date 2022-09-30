Single-cell tools give insight into active antibiotic resistome in soils

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Soil antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses increasing health risks due to possible transmission to humans through direct contact and through the food chain. However, AMR studies in soil are mainly based on environmental DNA which can be derived from dead/dominant cells and extracellular DNA, leading to a possible overestimation of AMR and its associated risks as the vast majority of soil microbes have not yet been cultured . Active antibiotic resistant bacteria (ARB) in soils play a critical role in stimulating AMR spread, but are not well understood.

In a study published in PNASA research team led by Prof. Zhu Yongguan and Prof. Cui Li of the Institute of Urban Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a new single-cell functional tool using single-cell Raman isotope measurement, single-cell sorting and targeted metagenomics to target active ARB in native soils. screen and sequence.

“If you know yourself and your enemy, you can fight without defeat. So there is an urgent need to understand the real AMR risk in the soil,” said Prof. Zhu.

Based on the different activities of soil microorganisms towards heavy water under antibiotic treatments, active ARB in soils was directly detected in a culture-independent manner. The researchers optimized and validated the generalizability and accuracy of the method for different soils and antibiotics.

Using this method, the percentage and activity of ARB in soils were quantified and a clear increase with human activity was revealed. Given the important role of highly metabolically active ARB in transmitting AMR, the researchers proposed to use the phenotypic resistance level as a new parameter for AMR risk assessment, solving the long-standing problem where AMR risk assessment relies only on genetic information but lacks phenotypic information.

“While neither genomic data nor physiological studies of bacterial isolates can reliably predict the active ARB present in the soil, functional single-cell tools can provide a great solution to this problem,” said Prof. Cui.

The most active ARB in soils were further selected one by one for downstream directed metagenomic sequencing. Microbial identity, antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs), virulence factor genes (VFGs), and mobile genetic elements (MGEs) carried by the active ARB were all deciphered, determining “who does what and how”.

Several uncultivated bacteria with multiple ARGs were identified, demonstrating that they are important contributors to phenotypic soil resistance. Note that one type of ARB found in soil is at high risk because it is a highly active pathogen carrying ARGs on MGEs. “Discovery of the highly active antibiotic-resistant pathogen in soil raises an alarm for the urgent need for control technologies,” said Prof. Zhu.

This work advances the understanding of active ARB in the environment, a topic that has hitherto been largely overlooked. The developed single-cell approach that links resistance phenomena to genomes can easily be applied to other ecosystems as well.

Earthworms can help reduce antibiotic resistance genes in the soil

More information:

Hong-Zhe Li et al, Active antibiotic resistance in soils unraveled by single-cell isotope studies and targeted metagenomics, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Hong-Zhe Li et al, Active antibiotic resistance in soils unraveled by single-cell isotope studies and targeted metagenomics,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2201473119

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

