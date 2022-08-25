Single best friends move in together with their children to cut the cost of living – so would you

<!–

A couple of single moms who moved in together to save money have talked about how their arrangement works — and whether it’s getting in the way of dating.

Lauren Robinson, 26, and Samantha Best, 24, live with their children – five-year-old Haidyn and four-year-old Kaelin – in Auckland, New Zealand.

It was Lauren’s first idea to share her house after the couple broke up with their respective partners, and they decided that splitting the cost of rent and food was a smarter plan than living separately.

Samantha told FEMAIL that she was with Kaelin’s dad for five years before they split, leaving 23-year-old Sam trying to explore her new role as a mom and create new living arrangements.

“It was discouraging,” she said. “I got Kaelin when I was 20 when I was working at a law firm. But his father is very pictured and I go to New Plymouth every other week so they can see each other.’

Moving to Auckland three months ago for her career, where she is now a social media content creator, Samantha came into contact with Lauren – whom she had met through Instagram four years earlier – and the pair saw their two worlds collide.

“At the time, I thought now was a really good time to move and everything just fell into place so well,” she said.

There have been a number of reactions to the friends’ choice to live together, with some suggesting that they should be in an intimate relationship.

While they share the household chores, Lauren is the head chef in the house and Samantha will usually do the dishes (picture shows Haidyn and Kaelin)

“We have some unpleasant comments, but the majority agree that this is a great idea,” said Samantha.

Their kids get along well and entertain each other for hours, but still bicker like siblings they were expecting.

While they share the household chores, Lauren is the chef in the house and Samantha will usually do the dishes.

“We do our own thing, but help each other pick up from school or to the grocery store and look after each other when someone is busy,” Samantha said.

Their parenting styles match and they have a household bank account to pay for groceries and rent like any other actual living relationship.

While neither mom is currently actively dating, they are not against the idea of ​​meeting someone new, but their focus is on the kids and their careers.

“Everything is new when you just got out of a breakup, so we take the time to work on ourselves and then we eventually get back into the dating scene,” said Samantha.

“You know what they say if you don’t look, someone will come by.”

They joke that any partners have to move in with them, that’s how perfect their arrangement is, but of course if a wedding was on the agenda, that would change things.

While Samantha acknowledges that unfortunately being a single parent comes with stereotypes, she hopes that by sharing her story, others will consider trying it for themselves.