Singer who performed in front of the Queen last month recalls Monarch’s emotional reaction

Michaela Foster Marsh, 56, performed for the Queen at Balmoral on Aug. 17 and said she will cherish the memory for the rest of her life, praising the monarch’s “highest dignity”.

Michaela, from Glasgow, sang alongside piper Bethany Bisaillion, who was the Queen’s piper in Ottawa, Canada.

She said the Queen looked very frail at the time and knew deep in her heart that it would be the last time she would see her.

The couple, who previously performed for The Queen in Balmoral in 2018, sang a song in memory of Prince Philip.

Michaela said they had no audience with The Queen, but that she looked radiant and was “extremely dignified.”

Michaela said: ‘It’s very sad and very emotional, I’ve been really upset since yesterday. It is deeply disturbing.

“I was lucky enough to perform for her at Balmoral three weeks ago, as far as I know I was the last one to sing for her.

“It was clear she was very weak and I felt in my heart that it would be the last time I would see her.

“I sang for her in Balmoral four years ago and when I saw her recently, it was like a different person.

“She was still radiant and graceful, but you could tell she wasn’t very well and her mobility wasn’t there.

“We sang a song for her in memory of Philip, it was deeply personal and very difficult to sing.

“I’ll have the memory of performing for her for the rest of my life and being able to sing for her will be something I’ll take to the grave. It was such an honor.

“I spoke to her in 2018 but we had no audience with her this time, she watched the performance and then went back into the castle. She’s so kind with her time, as always.’

As a child, Michaela kept a picture of the Queen on her silver anniversary on a mirror in her bedroom.

She said that as a child she could never have imagined meeting her.

Michaela said: ‘As a child I had a picture of her from her silver anniversary on my mirror in my bedroom. She was someone I always admired so much.

“I never thought that as a child I would have the opportunity to meet her and perform for her.

“I’m still coming to terms with the fact that I was the last person to sign for her, it’s something I’ll cherish forever.

“The whole country is in mourning. She was so dignified and graceful to the very end – her dignity was supreme.

“We should celebrate her life, we are so lucky to have lived under her reign.”