Singer who married a GHOST says he ruined their honeymoon

A woman married to a ghost has criticized her husband for “ruining” their honeymoon together on Barry Island, Wales.

Singer Brocarde, 38, accused her non-physical beau of never answering the bill – because he “obviously doesn’t have a bank card” – and frolicking with her on the beach.

The Oxfordshire artist, who insists she’s in love with the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Ewardo, also accused him of drinking too much alcohol.

She told the Daily star: ‘Edwardo thought he was being passionate and romantic in wrestling me to the ground to frolic in the sand, but I tried to share my ice cream with him and it went everywhere, all over my face, in my hair and of course the sand stuck to it, so I looked like I’d fought a giant seagull.”

A woman who married a ghost (pictured in October) has criticized her husband for ruining their honeymoon on Barry Island, Wales

Brocarde admitted that the honeymoon should have been “amazing” but was instead “ruined” by her unpredictable lover who hit the minibar hard.

“Liquor bottles are always mysteriously left empty apart from the gin bottle, they always stay put, he’s obviously not into that spirit,” she claimed.

The newlywed also revealed that Edwardo “proposed to order 12 bottles of the finest champagne to the room” when they arrived at the hotel, knowing that the bill would fall on her.

Last week, she shared a video of the couple exchanging their vows on Instagram.

Brocarde (pictured in 2021) admitted the honeymoon should have been ‘amazing’ but was instead ‘ruined’ by her unpredictable lover

Brocarde can be heard during the touching ceremony saying “I do” in the clip and replying “He does” for her groom.

While it’s not entirely clear what Edwardo chose for his big day, Brocarde opted for a gothic black dress and veil, decorating the venue with a string of romantic candles.

It comes because Brocarde left This Morning viewers in hysterics in October after she claimed her ghost lover showed up on set with her.

Halfway through her interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Brocarde squealed and revealed that Edwardo was “here,” with her on set.

The Oxfordshire artist, who insists she has a crush on the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Ewardo, also accused him of drinking too much alcohol during their Welsh outing. Barry Island photographed in July 2020

She added that the ghost, who once “haunted” her for a week, was not happy about her talking about him on TV, and that he doesn’t like Phillip Schofield.

Viewers and the show’s hosts, including Alison Hammond, who cackled in the background during Brocarde’s clip, were amused by the spiritual singer’s unconventional love story.

Dressed in a black wedding dress, Brocarde, who claims she met Edwardo during a thunderstorm while struggling to sleep after a disagreement with a friend, said she was looking forward to her wedding.

As she began her interview, she suddenly screamed, startling Holly Willoughby, dressed as Wednesday Adams.

Brocarde (wearing her wedding attire) claims she met Edwardo during a thunderstorm while struggling to sleep after a disagreement with a friend

She was seen holding the bridal crown that tied her black veil around her head and claimed that Edwardo had hit him.

“He’s here,” she said.

Immediately, Phil, who was dressed as Uncle Fester, started moving around the couch, pointing out that he “couldn’t see him.”

Brocarde then told Phil that Edwardo “don’t like you,” to which the presenter replied, “Well, that’s fair enough, I’m not marrying him.”

“Sorry, he can be rude sometimes,” Brocarde apologized.

She resumed the marriage reading and admitted that she was having a hard time finding a church that would marry them.

“Because I think there’s a problem with religion and the afterlife. Not all priests believe…’

As she spoke, “Edwardo” patted her hat again, and the singer accused him of “ruining her wedding day by making her look like an idiot on TV.”

“Maybe he doesn’t like it. Do you think it’s a sign,’ she asked Phil and Holly.

“Well, the last time you came and talked about him on the show, he ghosted you for a week,” Phil said, and Brocarde agreed, “He ghosted me for a week.”

Holly and Phil dressed up as Wednesday Addams and Uncle Fester for This Morning’s Halloween special in October

This statement caused Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, who were waiting for the next segment dressed as Morticia Addams and Lurch, to cackle in the background.

“Maybe he doesn’t like being talked about,” Brocarde continued.

Determined to get the ghost to perform a trick for him, Phil asked, “Edwardo, I wonder if there’s a way you can make my script move or… something like that.

‘Is there anything you can do, Edwardo? Can you light some candles for Brocarde,’ he asked.

“He said don’t test him,” Brocarde said.

The then-expectant said she hoped Edwardo would still be at the altar after her performance on This Morning, to which Phil deadpanned, “How do you know?”

She replied, “Well, I will feel his presence.”

Brocarde revealed that she didn’t believe in ghosts before she “met” Edwardo, but was turned by the ghost.

“Tears streamed down my cheeks. It was really intense, and I think the fact that it was so intense converted me.”

