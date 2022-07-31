Singer Reigan Derry reveals she and DJ Jolyon Petch have finally ‘come to an agreement’ over Dreams

Vocalist Reigan Derry has announced that she and DJ Jolyon Petch have resolved their dispute over his cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams.

Derry had previously claimed that Petch had refused to credit her after providing the vocals for the song.

“I am pleased to announce that Jolyon and I have reached an agreement on Dreams,” Derry, 33, wrote on Instagram last weekend.

“I’ve always been proud to be the lead singer on this cover and have found Jolyon’s production on Dreams and the other songs we’ve worked on to be top notch.

“Something I never saw coming as all this unfolded was the online threats, abuse and defamation that Jolyon and I had to endure. It’s really something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.’

She continued: ‘I’m glad we can now put this matter to rest and get back to what we do best, which is making music and performing. I wish Jolyon nothing but the best for the future.

‘Thank you for your support. Neither Jolyon nor I will comment further on this matter.”

Petch also posted on his own Instagram, writing: ‘I’m excited to announce that Dreams with @reigan is now double platinum in Australia!

“Thank you to everyone who supported the single and to Reigan whose amazing vocals brought Dreams to life.”

Derry had scolded Petch for failing to credit her vocals on the cover of Dreams after the DJ was nominated at the ARIA awards for Best Dance Release earlier this year.

The New Zealand-born music producer responded to Derry’s claims, revealing that he has received death threats from her followers.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Petch said that “every story has two sides.”

“During the lockdown, Reigan and I had worked on a number of covers under the same commercial terms. Reigan was aware that her singing was a paid session, to be released and at no point did I ever receive an invoice from her stating “Demo”.

Reigan never engaged with any of these covers, never asked for credit, and only in the last seven weeks has Reigan brought it up with me about the success of Dreams, and well after I paid Reigan what last year. was agreed. ‘

He also claimed to have received death threats since the furor erupted.

“Over the past few weeks I have been the target of Reigan’s ‘followers’ who have now escalated to death threats. I’m sure you understand why I had to block people, because no one should ever receive death threats or abuse online.”

Daily Mail Australia has previously contacted TMRW Music Group and Reigan Derry for comment.

Derry made the original post making her claims at the ARIA awards, to which she says she was not invited.

Posting a photo of her attending a previous ARIA Awards show, the singer wrote: “I should be so excited and proud, but I feel so invisible and powerless.”

“I should be celebrating my only ARIA nomination in my entire life as singing, except the ‘artist’ Jolyon Petch refuses to honor me,” she claimed.

“It has now been over 2 months since I asked Jolyon to acknowledge and credit me for a song sung solely by me.”

The producer added that he has also received abuse and started blocking people online

“On a pre-session phone call, I asked for a modest 10 percent master, which Jolyon agreed to,” she claimed in her lengthy Instagram post about her dealings with the producer.

‘After this verbal agreement I then sent him the stems with accompanying vocals and backing vocals within 24 hours and never heard of the song again. Without me billing the work, Jolyon deposited $300 directly into my bank account.”

Jolyon then allegedly refused to give Reigan the 10 percent master’s degree ‘which we had verbally agreed upon’.

Reigan also claimed that Jolyon refused to send her the backing track so she could play the song at festivals.

Jolyon, however, refuted the allegations and provided a text exchange with Reigan as alleged evidence that she declined credit on the job.

‘I have to let you know too! My indie/folk stuff is coming out, so I’ll be using Reigan for all those things and Red London for everything else, aka hold on,” Reigan wrote during their exchange.

“If you like, you don’t have to mention my name as a hallmark and just have it as Jolyon.”

Reigan has since shared her own screenshots of the conversation, along with claims that the exchange dates back to March 2020 and is actually about a different song entirely.

Dreams was a huge success for Petch, peaking at number 16 on the ARIA Charts and reaching number one on the ARIA Club Charts.

Jolyon was also nominated for Best Dance Release at the ARIA awards.

His cover of Dreams lost to RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Alive, but it is still a hit for the DJ.