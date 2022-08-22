Singer Margaret Urlich dies at the age of 57 following battle with cancer 

<!–

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich, best known for her vocals in Daryl Braithwaite’s timeless hit The Horses, has died aged 57.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, surrounded by family at her home in the Southern Highlands of NSW, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Margaret began her career as a singer for Peking Man before joining an all-girl pop group in New Zealand called When The Cat’s Away.

The singer had a string of hits from her 1989 debut album Safety in Numbers, including Escaping and Number One (Remember When We Danced All Night).

She followed it up with 1992’s Chameleon Dreams, which spawned the hits Boy in the Moon and Burnt Sienna.