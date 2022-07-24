Singer G Flip is spotted with Selling Sunset girlfriend Chrishell Stause at Splendour in the Grass

Australian musician G Flip was spotted this weekend with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause at Sydney’s popular Splendor in the Grass music festival.

G Flip, 27, a non-binary singer whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, got cozy with American-born Chrishell, 41, backstage, Pedestrian reported.

Despite being hit by a rain bomb, the pair managed to keep their flame burning as they packed up on the PDA at the Byron Bay festival.

G Flip (right) has reportedly been spotted with their Selling Sunset star girlfriend Chrishell Stause (left) at Splendor in the Grass this weekend

G Flip is scheduled to play Splendor in the Grass on Sunday night.

The couple went public in May, but only recently started rumored to be getting engaged this week.

Chrishell wore the diamond sparkler while celebrating her 41st birthday with friends in Los Angeles last Saturday night.

G Flip, 27, a non-binary singer whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, got cozy with American-born Chrishell, 41, while backstage, Pedestrian reported.

When social media went into a frenzy, Stause’s rep was forced to clear up the rumors by issuing a statement to Us Weekly last Monday.

“They’re not actually engaged,” the rep told the magazine, adding, “It’s just a ring and nothing else.”

Stause showed off what appeared to be an engagement ring last Saturday at her surprise birthday dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

The event was hosted by her boss and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell (right) sparked engagement rumors to her partner G Flip (left) last week after fans noticed she wore a diamond band on her ring finger

Stause amicably ended her five-month romance with the 45-year-old CEO of the Oppenheim Group in December.

Missing from the drunken bash was Stause’s new romantic partner, G Flip, who responded to her Instagram post: “Happy early birthday, darling!”

Stause has been hot and heavy with the non-binary singer, 27, since he was cast as the vixen in their music video Get Me Outta Here, which came out May 12.

The real-estate actress wore the diamond sparkler while celebrating her 41st birthday with friends in Los Angeles last Saturday night.

G Flip recently revealed that they were introduced to Chrishell through Dance Monkey hitmaker Tones and I.

“Me and Chrishell, we spent a lot of time together, we got to know each other through Tones And I,” the singer told the Herald Sun.

“She hasn’t been to Australia, but I think she will someday,” G Flip said.

Stause has been hot and heavy with non-binary singer G Flip (center) since he was cast as the vixen in their music video Get Me Outta Here, which came out May 12

Chrishell also starred in the music video for G Flip’s latest single, Get Me Outta Here.

The star, who has not defined her sexuality, said in an Instagram video that she is “attracted to masculine energy” and “don’t care about the physical shape.”

She and Jason were dating on the most recent series of the real estate reality drama, but broke up due to Jason’s reluctance to have children.