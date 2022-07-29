Singer, 26, who penned song SLAMMING Victoria’s Secret organizes flash mob outside of store

A TikTok famed singer who wrote a song criticizing Victoria’s Secret for “cashing in on young women’s body problems” staged a now viral flash mob outside one of the brand’s stores to invoke dangerous body image standards.

Jax, 26, from New York, went to TikTok to share a video of herself facing the store fueling her eating disorder, with a growing flash mob of dancers supporting her just three weeks after she released the hit song she wrote promoting positive body image.

Her latest video shows the singer walking down the sidewalk outside Victoria’s Secret, singing and dancing to her song about the store that fueled her body image problems.

Jax, 26, went to TikTok to show off her song that Victoria’s Secret slammed into a flash mob staged in front of the store and Jax said the manager was furious

The New York singer has struggled with an eating disorder in the past (pictured above when she suffered from an eating disorder) and created the song to spread body positivity

The singer shared the flash mob, which she organized for the lingerie store, with her more than 13.5 million followers

The video, which has been viewed more than 13 million times, begins with Jax standing outside the store with her song playing in the background.

As the song continues, dancers surround Jax and support her one dance move at a time. Jax’s inspirational message includes the text ‘I have stopped eating what a bummer, I can’t have carbs in girls hot summer. If I could go back and tell myself when I was younger I’d say I know Victoria’s secret and girl, you wouldn’t believe she’s an old man living in Ohio making money off girls like me.”

Jax invited dancers from all backgrounds to perform outside the lingerie store, including plus size dancers and a dancer in a wheelchair. In the comments, she told her more than 10.5 million followers that she “requested every body type” and wanted to make it clear that the “message” of her song is “diversity.”

She added, “The problem with toxic standards for commercial instances isn’t just the lack of plus-size representation…it’s that one instance is flagged as the ‘correct’ instance.”

While the singer’s confident song spreads a positive message, Jax revealed that not everyone agreed with her flashy representation.

According to Jax, the Victoria’s Secret store manager was furious when she held her flash mob in front of the store and Jax said the police were called, but they said she wasn’t breaking any laws and allowed her to continue her flash mob.

Despite the manager’s anger, TikTok users loved Jax’s flashy promotion of her song, which she wrote for the soon-to-be 13-year-old girl she’ll be babysitting, Chelsea.

In her first video sharing the song, Jax and Chelsea are in the car when Jax begins to explain to her followers that the day before she had picked up Chelsea from the mall where she and her friends had gone bikini shopping at Victoria’s Secret in preparation for her first boys and girls party.

The songwriter adds that when the young girl got into the car she was crying “hysterically” because a friend had told her that the bathing suit she tried on looked “too fat and too flat” for her.

Jax, who has struggled with food since she was 12, told Chelsea she’d decided to write her a song to make her feel better, while also putting the popular lingerie store to shame.

Jax invited dancers of all backgrounds to perform outside the lingerie store, including a plus-size dancer and a dancer in a wheelchair

In her video, Jax said the store manager was furious when he saw the flash mob, and the police were even called, but they said Jax wasn’t breaking any laws.

The 26-year-old babysitter wrote the song about eating disorders after the young girl who was sitting on her baby Chelsea, 13, was bullied by a friend for the way she looks in a swimsuit at Victoria’s Secret

The song comes in the wake of Hulu’s new docuseries, Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, which highlights the relationship between former CEO Wexner and Jefferey Epstein.

Jax said, “I wrote you a song because when I was your age I had a lot of eating problems and I wish someone had said this to me.”

The song, with a message that’s perfect for anyone, regardless of age, begins with, “God, I wish someone had told me when I was younger… all bodies aren’t the same.” Photoshop, tiny models on magazine covers told me I was overweight.’

Jax continues to sing her powerful song, explaining that she stopped eating because everyone knows you can have “no carbs and a hot girls summer.”

She then reveals the big reveal when she sings, “I know Victoria’s Secret and girl, you wouldn’t believe it… She’s an old man living in Ohio making money off girls like me.”

The “old man living in Ohio” refers to Les Wexner, the billionaire founder of Victoria’s Secret’s former parent company, L Brands. Wexner retired from his position with the company in 2020 after purchasing the brand in 1982.

The original Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by a businessman named Roy Raymond, who founded the store after he was uncomfortable entering a department store to buy lingerie for his wife. He said he wanted men to feel comfortable buying lingerie, which contributes to Jax’s phrase “she was made up by a guy.”

After Raymond sold the brand to Wexner, the focus shifted. Wexner saw a huge opportunity to market his brand directly to women, and for decades the lingerie store has represented a sense of desirability, where women desperately tried to fit themselves into sexy underwear and unattainable body standards for a man’s approval.

And Jax isn’t alone in speaking out about the store’s shady past. Hulu recently released a new docuseries titled Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, which offers a glimpse into the connection between Jefferey Epstein and Wexner.

The series highlights Wexner’s close relationship with billionaire pedophile Epstein and shows the meteoric rise and epic demise of the $7.5 billion lingerie brand.

The documentary comes three years after Epstein died by suicide in prison, where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy with minors for sex, crimes he allegedly committed over a period of decades, including during the time when he worked with Wexner.

In addition to the bizarre relationship between Wexner and Epstein, Victoria’s Secret is also known for the role it plays in many women who develop eating disorders.

In the 2000s, the ‘perfect’ body was portrayed by the glamorous Victoria Secret’s Angels.

TikTok users loved Jax’s song and loved her flashy promotion of it even more, many users rushed to the comments to thank her for clarifying the issue

With impossibly long legs and flat bellies, every woman around the world wanted to achieve the unattainable look at any cost.

This resulted in a rise of eating disorders between those who dreamed of being VS Angels and those who already were.

Former Victoria Secret model Bridget Malcolm, 29, revealed how she’s changed the way she sees herself and the world around her after recovering from an eating disorder.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has said she no longer cares so much about the way she looks after starving herself for years to get a pair of US wings, adding: “After having an eating disorder for so long I’ve learned to keep my sense of self from within; from my desire to bring about positive, lasting change in the world around me.’

And while many young women have developed eating disorders due to the brand’s pressure to achieve the unattainable, Jax has helped many of her followers realize that their value is not tied to their body image with her song.

Both Jax’s first video and her flash mob have become extremely popular with her followers.

Her flash mob video received more than 57,000 comments from both celebrities and followers, thanking her for clarifying the matter.

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel commented, “Hey superstar. I love this.’

One user added: ‘This is a great achievement. Musically, lyrically, morally and cinematically it is an enormous triumph. I got tears.’

“This has healed something great in my heart. Thanks,” another user added.

Another user said: ‘A flash mob and a good message!! You are the dream for the future of America!’