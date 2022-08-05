Sinema Agrees to Climate and Tax Deal, Clearing the Way for Votes

WASHINGTON — Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema announced Thursday night that she would support progress on her party’s climate, tax and health care package, paving the way for a key piece of President Biden’s domestic agenda to pass through the United States. Senate to go in the next few days.

To win Ms. Sinema’s backing, Democratic leaders agreed to drop a $14 billion tax hike on a number of wealthy hedge fund managers and private equity managers she opposed. In a statement, Ms Sinema said she had also won the inclusion of changes that would “protect advanced manufacturing and boost our clean energy economy”, but did not provide details.

Ms. Sinema said she was ready to move forward with the package, provided top Senate officials agree.