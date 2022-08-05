Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Trace gas detection based on laser absorption spectroscopy (LAS) is a powerful technique due to its high sensitivity and selectivity and is widely used in many fields. Most of the current work is done using a single frequency laser that targets only one species. Study of the interaction between different components requires simultaneous measurement of multiple species, which is still a challenge.

Recently Prof. Wang Qiang of the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Ren Wei of the Chinese University of Hong Kong developed a trace gas sensor with an all-fiber configuration, and realized simultaneous multi-gas interrogation at the expense of only sub-μL analyte. The study is published in Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical.

This technique was performed by mixing photothermal spectroscopy (PTS), a method that responds to the detection of the refractive index of gas phase analyte, and frequency division multiplexing (FDM), a strategy that modulates the gas by pumping different species at different frequencies. A hollow-core fiber with a µm-sized field diameter acted as a flexible gas chamber to provide significantly increased light intensity, highly efficient light-molecule interaction and an in-line Fabry-Perot interferometer.

Three diode lasers with central wavelengths in the C-band, L-band and U-band were integrated to interrogate C 2 huh 2 CO 2 and CH 4 , at the same time. Simultaneous measurement of multiple species was demonstrated by the detection of samples of C 2 huh 2 CO 2 and CH 4 in a centimeter long hollow fiber, which has a total consumption of only 0.17 L. Four preset cases with different sample concentrations were prepared by diluting the samples with pure N 2 . The expected corresponding response curves were obtained.

The researchers also experimentally demonstrated the performance of this compact all-fiber sensor, which achieves a minimum detection limit of 2.5 ppb (parts per billion), 21 ppm (parts per million) and 200 ppb for C. 2 huh 2 CO 2 and CH 4 respectively, and a good linear dynamic range of three to five orders of magnitude.

The unique features of high sensitivity, low gas consumption and compact dimensions make the sensor a versatile tool for accurate gas analysis.

Researchers create biosensor by converting spider silk into optical fibers

More information:

Zhen Wang et al, Multi-species photothermal detection in a frequency division multiplexing hollow fiber, Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical (2022). Zhen Wang et al, Multi-species photothermal detection in a frequency division multiplexing hollow fiber,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.snb.2022.132333

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences





