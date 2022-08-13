Simu Liu shows off muscular arms as he holds hands with girlfriend Jade Bender on LA dinner date

<!–

Simu Liu enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles on Friday with his gorgeous girlfriend Jade Bender.

The heartthrob of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings flaunted his muscular arms in a clinging polo shirt and seductively released the top button.

On his latest outing, the 33-year-old was seen holding his lover’s hand as they stepped out in West Hollywood for dinner.

There they go: Simu Liu enjoyed a night out on the town in Los Angeles on Friday with his leggy girlfriend Jade Bender

Born in China but raised in Canada, Simu flashed his megawatt smile as he pounded the pavement with Jade.

Jade, who is also an actress and has appeared in films like the Netflix release Senior Year, flashed her tight midriff in a crop top.

She warded off the nighttime chill by throwing an open flannel shirt over the ensemble and hanging on to a sleek white handbag.

Simu and Jade seemed to have coordinated outfits, which matched in fashionably faded jeans and white sneakers.

In the City: The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings heartthrob flaunted his muscular arms in a clinging polo shirt and seductively released the top button

Aglow: On his last outing, the 33-year-old was seen holding hands with his lover as they got out in West Hollywood for dinner

The duo caused a whirl of romance rumors when they were spotted together in June before making the red carpet official at the ESPY Awards in July.

Although they’ve been tight-lipped about their romance in public, they haven’t shied away from appearing at events together.

Earlier this month, Jade and Simu were smoldering on the red carpet for the premiere of the new Brad Pitt movie Bullet Train.

Revealed: The duo caused a swirl of romance rumors when they were spotted together in June before officially hitting the red carpet at the ESPY Awards in July (pictured)

Simu became an international star last year with the release of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last December, it emerged that a sequel is on the way, with Simu reuniting with Destin Daniel Cretton who wrote and directed the first film.

Simu is also part of the cast of the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig directs Barbie, which she co-wrote with her husband and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach.