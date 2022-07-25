Simu Liu and Jade Bender attend Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Bash in San Diego

Simu Liu and Jade Bender attended Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con Bash, held Saturday at the Float at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

The 33-year-old performer and 24-year-old actress seemed in good spirits as they spent time together and posed for several pictures.

The happy couple’s outing comes just days after they made their red carpet debut at the most recent ESPYs awards ceremony.

Liu kept it casual in a blue crew-neck sweater paired with a set of slim-fitting black pants.

The shoes of the Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings star also had gold parts that stood out as he attended the event.

Bender opted for a sleeveless red top and a skirt with floral print and various tassels.

The Senior Year actress completed her outfit with a pair of high-heeled shoes and her gorgeous black hair fell to her shoulders.

Liu and Bender were first spotted in each other’s company at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills, according to Additional.

The pair went on to talk about dating when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant last month.

Notably, the two got into the same car after they left the eatery.

They then attended a recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and they seemed to confirm their relationship with their recent performance with the ESPYs.

Neither Liu nor Bender have made any public comments about their romance so far.

The actor is best known to fans for his role in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which he played the titular superhero.

The feature also included appearances from figures such as Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

The film was a hit with critics upon release, grossing just over $430 million, he says Box Office Mojo.

Last December, it was confirmed that the character would appear in a sequel.

Liu spoke about the project during an interview with Complex and expressed his excitement at the director’s return from the original film.

‘What I really loved was hearing about Destin [Daniel Cretton] coming back. Again, no surprise, but we are absolutely thrilled to see it. He’s such a critical part of that movie’s success,” he said.

The artist went on to say that although he was the star of the film, he wanted the director to get more attention for his work.

“I want to say that I often get disproportionate praise for the movie that does as well as we do, but it’s really, really Destin. You know, it’s the filmmaker and storyteller. It’s very much his medium,’ he said.

Liu went on to talk about an idea he had come up with regarding the sequel’s storyline.

“I wonder how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings. Just the idea of ​​suddenly being gifted something so powerful yet so dangerous,” he said.

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has not yet been released.

