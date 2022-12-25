One of the most satisfying features of cricket last season was the way in which Reginald Thomas Simpson, Nottinghamshire’s opening right-handed batsman, lived up to the expectations of those who have watched his gradual development. Born on February 27, 1920 in Sherwood, four miles from Trent Bridge, Simpson is a born cricketer. He never received any training, none of his relatives played cricket, but when he was very young he was introduced to the game at Mountford House Preparatory School, Nottingham, and he was immediately very interested in doing it well. He then went to Nottingham High School, and was only 13 years old when he earned a place in the first team. By the age of 15, while he was still at school, he had achieved enough to attract the attention of the County Club and featured in a few matches for Nottinghamshire Club and Ground. In his first season after leaving school, Simpson topped the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Border League batting averages with 56.60 runs per innings. Like so many other young cricketers including TE Bailey, RO Jenkins and B. Sutcliffe who are also featured in this current feature of Wisden, Simpson found the war an obstacle to his introduction to first-class cricket. At one point he was in a special branch of the Nottinghamshire police, and in 1940 he gave the local cricket enthusiasts a great treat by hitting 134 not out of county against an RAF Xl at Trent Bridge. A stunning stand with County Captain GFH Heane noticed 213, and the people of Nottingham were firmly convinced that a new star had been discovered.

In 1941 Simpson enlisted as a pilot in the RAFVR and two years later completed most of his flight training in Arizona. He completed his training in England before going to India in August 1944. While in the Far East, Simpson flew over 1,000 hours as a pilot with Transport Command, and on leave played cricket in Karachi, Bombay, Calcutta and Delhi. He returned to England in July 1946 for demobilization as a flight lieutenant and quickly made his county cricket debut against Somerset at Trent Bridge. Before turning to his exploits in first-class cricket, mention should be made of a remarkable feat by Simpson while on an overseas holiday in England in August 1944. In the space of nine days, he batted 529 runs in nine innings, with a higher score of 99. On the strength of those performances. Wisden drew attention to his talent in the 1945 edition.

In those uncertain days, Simpson was not sure where his future lay, but his ambition when it came to cricket was to play as an amateur. By accepting an appointment with the sporting goods firm Gunn & Moore, he realized that desire. Numbers can be misleading in cricket, but they convey an idea of ​​Simpson’s progress. In 1947, his first full season, his total total reached 1,674, averaging 38.21; in 1948 his total was 1,255, average 29.18, but in 1949 he finished practically third on the batting list with 2,525 runs, average 63.12.

In their search for young players, the MCC chose him for the South African tour in 1948-49 but, scoring just five runs in his two innings of the opener against South Africa, he failed to find a place in the remaining four Tests. . However, he gained valuable experience, and on his return he made the most of the opportunities afforded him last summer by the glorious weather and, in particular, the perfect pitches which favored all the batsmen at Trent Bridge. In one period, Simpson and Keeton put together four successive three-figure positions. His last, at Old Trafford, he gave up 318 and was the second-highest against Lancashire in Manchester, falling just 12 behind that of Hammond and Dipper for Gloucestershire in 1929. Simpson went on to make a career-high 238.

Later in the same month, he was selected for the Third Test against New Zealand at Old Trafford. This was a very important occasion in his cricketing career. After his South African disappointment he knew failure could set him back, but having completed 50 he outdid himself by doubling his score in twenty-seven minutes. This was one of the greatest displays of batting ever seen in a Test, and a magnificent off-run hit for 6 from Burtt will be remembered by all who were there. Simpson followed his 103 in Manchester with 68 in the final Test at The Oval, where he earned constant plaudits for his excellent fielding both in coverage and on the boundary. His quickness to get to the ball can be attributed to his superb physical form. He believes in playing games all year long. As a boy, Simpson broke the Nottingham High School record for the 100-yard dash in 1936, which he covered in 10:25 seconds. The following year, he won Nottinghamshire’s AAA junior sprint title and came second in the senior event. As a rugby union footballer, he won his county cap for Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire in 1947-48. Today, when he is not playing cricket, he spends his spare time playing hockey and golf.