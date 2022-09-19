‘Simply an Assault’: August Alsina claims Tory Lanez sucker punched him in drug-fueled outburst

August Alsina has accused Tory Lanez of beating him up on Saturday in Chicago in an ambush in which Lanez was flanked by “eight oversized guards.”

The 30-year-old musical artist took to Instagram on Sunday with a lengthy post accompanied by a photo of him with a bloodied mouth as he slumped along the wall of an elevator.

The New Orleans resident said Lanez, 30, and his group of associates confronted him while he was leaving a show and physically broke into him.

The I Luv This S*** artist said Lanez asked him why he hadn’t acknowledged him sooner.

Alsina said his silence towards Lanez was related to negative things he had said about him when he opened up about his involvement with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I was a fan of his and didn’t understand that he was talking about my business in public,” Alsina said. “In the past, because I didn’t know or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, I assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.’

Alsina said he is also under medical orders to “shake hands as little as possible because of corona and monkey pox”.

Lanez was spotted in LA last week on a trial with Megan Thee Stallion

Alsina shared his allegations in a detailed Instagram post on Sunday

Alsina said Lanez sucker punched him when he tried to leave.

‘There was never a ‘fight’! Just an attack,” Alsina said.

Lanez was smoking marijuana “with cocaine” at the time of the attack, according to Alsina, and had the encounter filmed.

Lanez and his associates left soon after the collision, Alsina said, claiming the rapper “chased and hid to run back into the building.”

Alsina took to the site with another post where he shared several images documenting his injuries, including a broken lip

The artist showed an image of his bloodied lip in the aftermath of the incident

Alsina also shared images of abrasions to his elbow and knee sustained during the alleged scuffle

Alsina said he spoke about the matter publicly after learning that Lanez was making a false report about what had happened.

Lanez said he was not involved in an incident similar to what Alsina described.

“I don’t know what everyone’s talking about… But I’ve been in the studio,” Lanez said. “I’m not into anything negative… I’ve been working on myself…. And being a better person.”