Simplified voice box enriches human speech

Young Japanese macaque (foreground) making a cow call. Credit: KyotoU WRC/Hideki Sugiura



An ongoing debate among scientists about why chimpanzees and other non-human primates cannot speak or sing like humans has focused mainly on evolutionary changes in human brain development. Attention has now expanded to anatomical changes of the voice box that may have played a role in our ability to produce complex sounds.

In a study published in Science, a team of researchers from Japan and Europe has now revealed that the evolution of the human larynx has contributed to the stable voices we use to communicate. Unexpectedly, these changes do not involve the addition of structures, but rather the loss of specific vocal folds or cords in the larynx.

“Paradoxically, the increased complexity of human communication has meant a simplification of our vocal anatomy,” said lead author Takeshi Nishimura of KyotoU’s Center for the Evolutionary Origins of Human Behavior, or EHUB.

Most primates have thin, ribbon-like vocal membranes that rise from their vocal folds. The loss of these air sacs seen in chimpanzees and other great apes appears to have provided a stable voice quality and controllable pitch that we humans use when singing or speaking.

Nishimura added: “Research by the late Dr. Sugio Hayama, on which our work was largely based, showed that evolutionary adaptations in the larynx were necessary for the evolution of spoken language. We took his work to the next level and showed that how simpler the vocal fold morphology, the easier it is to control its vibrations.”

Senior author Tecumseh Fitch of the University of Vienna explains that the thin vocal membranes in the larynx in the team’s large selection of monkeys and apes are specific to non-human primates. Based on computer modeling showing how vocal membranes enable nonhuman primates to create their characteristic vocalizations, the team argues that the melodic quality of the human voice results directly from the loss of these membranes during evolution.

“In the larynx of vocalizing chimpanzees and monkeys, we see active vibrations of their vocal membranes that cause loud and unstable scream-like calls,” Fitch says.

According to Isao Tokuda of Ritsumeikan University, whose research on nonlinear dynamics in animal vocalizations led to his research on voice production in chimpanzees, the presence of vibrating tissues in the vocal folds can increase vibrational degrees of freedom, causing frequent vocal instability.

“By avoiding this instability, humans may have achieved stable source sounds, accelerating the evolution of human language.”

Evolutionary biologist Jake Dunn of Anglia Ruskin University notes, “Using the comparative method to reconstruct our evolutionary past has shown that if humans lack only the vocal membranes that are a feature of virtually all non-human primates, we have them in our recent evolution may have been lost despite sharing a common ancestor.”

Austrian voice scientist and former KyotoU scholar Christian T Herbst sees the apparent interplay between the reduced complexity of the voicebox and our increased ability to create and transmit enriched verbal information as a “movement of the ability to process complex vocal information from the throat.” to produce the brain.”

Ole Næsbye Larsen of the University of Southern Denmark notes that “a comparison of extant species is often used to infer the evolution of traits, such as animal behavior, that do not leave a fossil record. Our previous video footage of how the squirrel monkey tunes box-works during vocalization now seem to support a hypothesis about the evolution of the human ability to speak.”

Nishimura concludes, “Obviously, other changes, including those in our brains, were needed to learn language, but this anatomical simplification likely accelerated the accuracy with which we sing and speak.”

More information:

Takeshi Nishimura et al, Evolutionary loss of complexity in human vocal anatomy as an adaptation for speech, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abm1574 Takeshi Nishimura et al, Evolutionary loss of complexity in human vocal anatomy as an adaptation for speech,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abm1574

Provided by Kyoto University

