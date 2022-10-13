Simple, rapid and robust method makes mouse whole organs transparent for imaging

eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.77419″ width=”617″ height=”530″/> EZ Clear is a simple, fast and efficient process for clearing tissue. (A) The three steps, requiring 48 hours of the EZ Clear tissue clearance protocol. (B) Representative Brightfield images of adult mouse brain (9 weeks old) fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) alone, or fixed and cleared with EZ Clear, Fast 3D, 3DISCO, or X-CLARITY. (C) Quantitative comparison of mouse brain volume changes before and after processing with different clearing protocols. (n=4, one-way ANOVA. Error bars represent standard deviation (SD). ns – not significant, ****peLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.77419



dr. Chih-Wei Logan Hsu and Dr. Joshua D. Wythe of Baylor College of Medicine had the adage “Seeing is believing” in mind when they and their colleagues developed an innovative technology called EZ Clear. This new method of tissue remediation has simplified and accelerated the process of making tissue optically transparent, enabling 3D imaging of whole, intact tissues or even whole organs.

Their new method, published in the journal eLife, was developed at the Optical Imaging and Vital Microscopy Core (OiVM) at Baylor. Tissue clearance and whole organ imaging have revolutionized biology, allowing the exploration of organs in three-dimensional space without compromising tissue architecture.

“Previous methods were complicated, labor-intensive and often required expensive equipment, as well as the use of hazardous organic solvents, all of which prevented the widespread adoption of these methods,” said Hsu, co-director of OiVM and assistant professor of Integrative Physiology and Education, Innovation. and technology at Baylor. “These difficulties motivated us to develop a simpler clearing process that users could complete more easily, saving time and valuable resources to focus on the actual questions they want to investigate in their systems.”

“The beauty of this method is that you can analyze the sample from a global or macro view without physically disrupting the natural organization of the tissue or organ,” said Wythe, an associate professor of integrative physiology and neurosurgery at Baylor. He is also a member of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Cardiovascular Research Institute.

A mouse eye with lectin-649 labeled vessels cleared with EZ Clear and wholemount depicted on Zeiss Lightsheet Z.1. Credit: Baylor College of Medicine

“For example, researchers can now visualize neuronal connections between the eye and the brain. If performed in sections, the process would disrupt the natural organization of the tissues and is incredibly difficult to reconstruct in 3D, extending our understanding of the connections between neurons and other surrounding cells over larger volumes or areas. 3D imaging bypasses these limitations, and the advent of EZ Clear makes 3D imaging accessible to most modern molecular biology labs,” Wythe said.

EZ Clear also retains endogenous and synthetic labeling methods, such as fluorescence, without altering sample size. The study shows successful clearing and labeling of neurons and blood vessels in the brain, as well as blood vessels in the eye, heart, kidney, testis and ovary, and successful complete organ clearing of mouse lung, liver and spleen.

“EZ Clear eliminates previous technical barriers, allowing researchers to inspect their organs of interest from a macro, whole organ level, to cellular resolution,” Wythe said. “It has eliminated previous practical, safety and economic challenges while providing reproducible, high-quality visualization of the whole organ, which is an important perspective as it can provide new insights into the topic under investigation.”

EZ Clear is faster, cheaper and easier than previous clearing methods. “Researchers can now learn this easier-to-complete, reproducible tissue purification process at the OiVM. They can then implement it in their own labs and get results in 48 hours by following three simple steps, while other methods take weeks or even months to create.” tissue,” Hsu said. “Then they can bring the cleared organ to the OiVM for 3D imaging and analysis.”

