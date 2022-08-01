Simple home hacks: How to kill weeds, remove fluff from jumpers and keep mould away using chalk

A Sydney home hack guru has shared three helpful tips she swears by — including how to kill weeds without harsh chemicals and how to make a sweater look like new again.

Sophie, from Sydney, coming by What does Sophie do? online, shared the home hacks in a now-viral video on her social media pages.

The cleaning queen began by recommending pouring boiling water over weeds to kill them as an alternative to using pesticides or poisons.

Scroll down for video

Home Hacks Queen Sophie, aka What Sophie Does, shared three helpful tips, including pouring water over weeds to kill them instead of using harsh chemicals

“It’s great for weeds growing between pavers and on the edge of tiles,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Sophie’s second trick was to use a razor on sweaters and hoodies that had accumulated pills and fluff balls.

She simply runs the razor blade over the fabric as if she were shaving it and it removes all the fluff and makes the hoodie look like new again.

Finally, Sophie suggests using a few drops of clove oil on chalk to absorb moisture and keep mold away.

Sophie recommended just running a razor over sweaters and hoodies as if she were shaving it to get rid of fluff balls and pills

‘Place them in drawers, closets and damp areas. They also smell wonderful!’ said Sophie.

The clip of the home hacker garnered a whopping 1.7 million views on Instagram, while hundreds in the comments were amazed at the simple tips.

“Ooh, I’ve never heard of the clove oil on chalk trick!” said one fan.

‘So simple, but big impact! Love this,” wrote another.

‘Boiling hot water? Right, I have to fill my kettle!” replied a third.

Sophie’s clove oil and chalk trick has been tried and tested by many trying to get rid of mold, including cleaning and organizing pro Anita Birges.

Anita, head of Mise en Place Professional Organizing in Sydney, also recommended opening as many doors and windows as possible to discourage mold growth.

Sophie’s clove oil and chalk trick has been tried and tested by many trying to get rid of mold, including cleaning and organizing pro Anita Birges (pictured)

She shared the tip on Instagram video and explained that opening windows and doors to encourage airflow and ventilation is the easiest way to prevent mold.

“We all know I’m constantly on a mission against mold,” the mother said. “But what’s the best way to keep mold at bay?”

Anita quickly answered her own question: ‘It’s airflow and good ventilation!’

She then urged everyone to go around their house and open every possible window to get the airflow going.

Anita opened the windows in her bedroom, bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen.

The mother even went so far as to open the sliding doors to her yard and front door to fight mold.

Anita Birges, Head of Mise en Place Professional Organizing in Sydney, recommended a simple mold prevention strategy for opening windows and doors

Many were very open to Anita’s suggestion and shared personal stories.

“Raised with an Italian mother, the first thing you do in the morning is open every window,” said one woman.

She added: ‘I wish I had as many windows as you do – apartment life is limited, but I still managed to open them rain or shine.’

“That’s what I said – the easiest way to keep your home fresh and mold-free.”

Here’s how to remove mold from your home: Anita recommends cleaning the area first with a homemade solution spray, followed by a ‘preventive agent’ 1. To make the cleaning solution, pour equal parts isopropyl alcohol and warm water into a spray bottle 2. Apply to the area and leave on for 10 minutes 3. Wipe with microfiber cloth 4. Then make the mold prevention solution with 10 drops of clove oil, 10 drops of tea tree oil and 100ml of white vinegar 5. Spray the solution onto surfaces and areas around the house – such as the shower, window sills, roller blinds, etc. Source: Anita Birges/Instagram

But others expressed concern about the seemingly “simple” strategy.

“Temperatures too low where I live to open all the windows,” said one man struggling with the cold.

“I’d love to open my windows, but I live in the Pilbara and my house would be overtaken by flies,” said another.

“My neighbor smokes like a chimney – every time I open my windows and doors, my house fills with smoke.”

However, Anita assured that those who can’t keep the doors and windows open in the winter, the trick of preventing mold with chalk and clove oil will work wonders.