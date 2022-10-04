Simple blood test can diagnose pregnant women with postnatal depression BEFORE they give birth

<!–

Thanks to a new discovery by scientists, pregnant women may be diagnosed with postpartum depression before they’ve even given birth.

About one in seven new mothers will be diagnosed with postpartum depression within a year of giving birth in the US, compared to about one in 10 in the UK.

The condition is defined by periods of sadness, loneliness, and inability to care for their newborns that last longer than two weeks.

But researchers believe they have found a way to diagnose postpartum depression while a woman is still pregnant — using a simple blood test.

A team from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore collected blood samples from 42 pregnant women.

They looked closely at the system cells use to communicate with each other, including molecules called messenger RNA (mRNA).

During pregnancy, this communication system is expanded to meet the needs for implantation and growth of embryos.

The team measured the levels of thousands of different mRNA molecules during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, as well as up to six months after delivery.

Analysis revealed that mRNA communication levels during pregnancy and the postnatal period were ‘extensively altered’ in the women who developed postpartum depression.

The findings, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, showed that in women who developed postpartum depression, levels of some mRNA molecules were higher, while some were lower than in women who did not develop the condition.

The vast majority of these changes happened during pregnancy rather than after the women gave birth, they found.

The researchers said that if further studies confirm their findings, they may be able to develop a blood test that can identify women — while still pregnant — who are at risk for developing postpartum depression.

Senior author Sarven Sabunciyan said: ‘With postpartum depression, there are many potential negative consequences, such as a high suicide rate in mothers or a disruption in the baby’s cognitive, emotional and social development.

“If we could identify mothers who may be more at risk before birth, we could avoid the side effects.”

Changes in mRNA communication have also been linked to preterm births, gestational diabetes, and maternal toxic high blood pressure.

According to the NHS website, many women feel a little down, tearful or anxious in the first week after giving birth.

This is often referred to as the ‘baby blues’ and is so common that it is considered normal.

However, if the symptoms last longer than two weeks or start later, it could be postpartum depression.

Treatments for the condition include self-help, such as exercising regularly and getting enough sleep, psychological therapy, or antidepressants.