Simple blood test can diagnose pregnant women with postnatal depression BEFORE they give birth
- About one in seven new mothers diagnosed with postpartum depression in the US
- A team from Johns Hopkins Medicine looked for changes in women’s mRNA
- Analysis revealed levels of ‘extensively altered’ in women who continued to suffer
Thanks to a new discovery by scientists, pregnant women may be diagnosed with postpartum depression before they’ve even given birth.
About one in seven new mothers will be diagnosed with postpartum depression within a year of giving birth in the US, compared to about one in 10 in the UK.
The condition is defined by periods of sadness, loneliness, and inability to care for their newborns that last longer than two weeks.
But researchers believe they have found a way to diagnose postpartum depression while a woman is still pregnant — using a simple blood test.
A team from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore collected blood samples from 42 pregnant women.
They looked closely at the system cells use to communicate with each other, including molecules called messenger RNA (mRNA).
During pregnancy, this communication system is expanded to meet the needs for implantation and growth of embryos.
The team measured the levels of thousands of different mRNA molecules during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, as well as up to six months after delivery.
Analysis revealed that mRNA communication levels during pregnancy and the postnatal period were ‘extensively altered’ in the women who developed postpartum depression.
The findings, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, showed that in women who developed postpartum depression, levels of some mRNA molecules were higher, while some were lower than in women who did not develop the condition.
The vast majority of these changes happened during pregnancy rather than after the women gave birth, they found.
The researchers said that if further studies confirm their findings, they may be able to develop a blood test that can identify women — while still pregnant — who are at risk for developing postpartum depression.
Senior author Sarven Sabunciyan said: ‘With postpartum depression, there are many potential negative consequences, such as a high suicide rate in mothers or a disruption in the baby’s cognitive, emotional and social development.
“If we could identify mothers who may be more at risk before birth, we could avoid the side effects.”
Changes in mRNA communication have also been linked to preterm births, gestational diabetes, and maternal toxic high blood pressure.
According to the NHS website, many women feel a little down, tearful or anxious in the first week after giving birth.
This is often referred to as the ‘baby blues’ and is so common that it is considered normal.
However, if the symptoms last longer than two weeks or start later, it could be postpartum depression.
Treatments for the condition include self-help, such as exercising regularly and getting enough sleep, psychological therapy, or antidepressants.
WHAT IS POSTNATAL DEPRESSION?
Postpartum depression is a form of mental health condition that affects more than one in 10 women in the UK and US within a year of giving birth.
As many men can be affected as women, research suggests.
Many parents feel gloomy, tearful, and anxious in the first two weeks after having a child, which is often referred to as the “baby blues.”
But if the symptoms start later or last longer, they could be suffering from postpartum depression.
Postpartum depression is just as severe as other forms of the mental disorder.
Symptoms include:
- Persistent sadness
- Lack of pleasure or interest in the wider world
- Fatigue
- Insomnia
- Difficulty bonding with your baby
- Withdrawing from others
- Difficulty concentrating and making decisions
- Terrifying thoughts, like hurting your baby
Sufferers should not wait for their symptoms to simply go away.
Instead, they should recognize that it’s not their fault that they’re depressed and it doesn’t make them a bad parent.
If you or your partner are suffering, please contact your GP or health visitor.
Treatments can include self-help, such as talking to loved ones, resting when you can, and making time to do things you enjoy. Therapy may also be prescribed.
In severe cases where other options have not helped, antidepressants may be recommended. Doctors will prescribe the ones that are safe to take while breastfeeding.
The cause of postpartum depression is unclear, but it is more common in people with a history of mental health problems.
Lack of support from loved ones, a poor relationship with the partner, and a life-changing event, such as a death, can also increase the risk.
Source: NHS