Simone Strobel’s father speaks out from Germany on Toby Moran’s arrest

A German backpacker told her father that being in Australia was a ‘dream come true’ just a day before she was brutally murdered.

The naked body of Simone Strobel, 25, was hidden under palm fronds on February 17, 2005, six days after she went missing at Lismore Tourist Caravan Park in NSW.

She was a German kindergarten teacher who backpacked in Australia on a work visa with her friend Tobias (Toby) Moran, formerly Tobias Suckfuell, Moran’s sister Katrin Suckfuell and his friend Jens Martin.

Simone Strobel (above), a German kindergarten teacher backpacking in Australia, told her father it was a ‘dream come true’ to travel through Australia just one day before she was murdered in Lismore in 2005

On Tuesday, WA police arrested Mrs Strobel’s then-boyfriend Toby Moran (left) and handed him over to Sydney to appear in court for her murder

Now, after 17 long years, Mrs. Strobel’s father Gustl and mother Gabi are hopeful that progress is being made in their daughter’s business.

Moran, 42, was arrested in Perth on Tuesday and extradited to Sydney to face trial for the murder of Mrs Strobel.

Mr Strobel said from his German home in Rieden that the arrests have given his family hopes that they will soon receive answers to their daughter’s death.

Ms Strobel’s family (above) said they “hope the whole truth finally comes out” about their daughter’s 2005 murder

Police allege that Moran killed Mrs Strobel, who was last seen with him and two other friends on a night out in Lismore before her body was found on February 17, 2005.

“We hope the whole truth finally comes out – that we can finally know why Simone had to die and who killed her,” he said. The Western Australian.

Mrs Strobel was last seen on a night out in a pub in Lismore with Moran and friends on 11 February 2005.

Her body was found six days later, hidden under palm fronds on a sports field less than 100 yards from the caravan park.

Mr Strobel said the last time he spoke to his daughter she was ecstatic about her life in Australia.

Mrs Strobel’s father, Gustl, described his daughter as ‘extroverted’ and ‘joyful’, saying she made her dream come true by traveling through Australia (Mrs Strobel pictured on the right)

A photo taken of Moran and Mrs Strobel on their Australian journey, complete with a romantic message from Moran

“Simon was very outgoing… a happy young man. One day before she died, she called me and said, ‘Daddy, it’s so beautiful here, this is a dream come true,’ he said.

He added that his family felt betrayed by Moran, who helped fly Mrs. Strobel’s body back to Germany, but knows better than to fully believe that his daughter’s case will be solved.

“It’s been such a long time and we’ve learned some painful lessons over the years that make us very cautious when it comes to hope,” he said.

Mrs Strobel (pictured, second right) was last seen on a night out with Moran and two friends in Lismore

Moran (right) married wealthy lawyer and yoga instructor Samantha Moran (left) in 2012 and is the father of two with a third child on the way

Police allege that Moran killed Mrs Strobel, who died of asphyxiation with a pillow or plastic bag.

Since the death of his ex-girlfriend, he has led a luxurious life.

He married wealthy lawyer and yoga instructor Samantha Moran in 2012, has two young children with a third on the way, and lives in a charming multi-million dollar home in Perth’s exclusive suburb of City Beach.

Police told an inquest in 2007 that they believed Moran killed Mrs Strobel after refusing to return to Australia to testify.

Moran pictured in a 2005 NSW police interview after the discovery of Mrs Strobel’s body found near their campsite in Lismore

Ms Strobel’s family hopes recent progress will finally solve their daughter’s murder after 17 years

NSW coroner Paul McMahon found there was insufficient evidence to charge Moran, but said he had a “very strong suspicion” that he was involved in the murder.

Moran was formally denied in court on Thursday until his request for release can be heard on August 3.

NSW Police on Thursday confirmed they have a warrant to arrest the two people Ms Strobel and Moran were camping with, Ms Suckfuell and Mr Martin.

Moran was arrested by WA Police on Tuesday and extradited to Sydney on Thursday to appear in court

They claim that the two people helped Moran cover up Mrs. Strobel’s murder.

However, the couple is now living in Germany again, so the NSW police will have to cooperate with the German authorities.

Chief Inspector Scott Tanner, the Richmond precinct commander, warned Ms Suckfuell and Mr Martin ‘it would be in their best interests to contact the German authorities’.