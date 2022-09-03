WhatsNew2Day
Simone Holtznagel stuns in blue crop top and matching skirt at fashion event

Entertainment
By Merry

Simone Holtznagel stuns in retro blue crop top and matching skirt as she attends a fashion event in Sydney alongside Laura Csortan, Bella Varelis and Jadé Tuncdoruk

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:03, September 3, 2022 | Updated: 10:10, September 3, 2022

Simone Holtznagel caught the eye when she attended a Runaway The Label on Saturday at the Lindesay Heritage Residence in Darling Point.

The model stunned in a matching set consisting of a crop top and skirt with a side split, all in a soft shade of blue.

The 29-year-old’s ensemble featured a retro blue pattern and an exaggerated 1970s-style collar.

Simone Holtznagel (pictured) caught the eye as she attended a Runaway The Label on Saturday at the Lindesay Heritage Residence in Darling Point

She opted for a bronzed makeup look and added a pair of pearl earrings as accessories.

Simone wore her blond hair back from her face and chose a dainty choker necklace for the occasion.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy heels and wore a pink Valentino purse.

The model stunned in a matching set consisting of a crop top and skirt with a side split, all in a soft shade of blue

The 29-year-old's ensemble featured a retro blue pattern and an exaggerated 70s-style collar

Also in attendance was Laura Csortan, who also chose to wear baby blue for the occasion.

The 45-year-old looked stunning in a dress with a cut-out waist and a chunky gold chain detail.

She also wore a pink designer purse and added towering nude heels with a stacked design.

Also in attendance was Laura Csortan (pictured) who also chose to wear baby blue for the occasion

The 45-year-old looked stunning in a cut-to-the-waist dress with a chunky gold chain detail

She also wore a pink designer purse and added towering nude heels with a stacked design

The beauty stopped for a quick adjustment before going in

Beautiful in pink, Bella Varelis opted for a blush-toned blazer and mini skirt in the same marshmallow hue.

The second-degree Bachelor wore a nude wallet with a sturdy braided handle and a bouquet of flowers.

The 26-year-old opted for a soft makeup look with a pink lipstick and wore her hair half up with a large bow and white strappy heels.

Bella Varelis (right) was pretty in pink and opted for a blush-toned blazer and mini skirt in the same marshmallow hue

The runner-up Bachelor wore a nude wallet with a sturdy braided handle and a bunch of flowers

The 26-year-old opted for a soft makeup look with a pink lipstick and wore her hair half up with a large bow and white strappy heels.

Ellie Gonsalves was an eye-catcher in a bright orange dress that hung close to her impressive figure and had a dangling train.

The actress smoothed out her short blonde hair and added a chunky gold choker to the standout look.

The 31-year-old completed her ensemble with a neutral-tone clutch bag and tangerine platform shoes.

Ellie Gonsalves (pictured) stood out in a bright orange dress that hung close to her impressive figure and had a dangling train

The actress smeared her short blonde hair and added a chunky gold choker to the eye-catching look

The 31-year-old topped off her ensemble with a neutral-tone clutch bag and tangerine platform heels

Jadé Tuncdoruk looked chic in a black top with sheer mesh over the arms and midriff paired with a futuristic white skirt.

The influencer wore her hair back in a neat bun and opted for a warm makeup look with a plum lipstick.

The 24-year-old added a pair of earrings and black heels to the outfit and wore a black shoulder bag with gold accents.

Jadé Tuncdoruk (center) looked chic in a black top with sheer mesh over the arms and midriff paired with a futuristic white skirt

The influencer wore her hair back in a neat bun and opted for a warm makeup look with plum lipstick

