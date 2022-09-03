Simone Holtznagel stuns in blue crop top and matching skirt at fashion event

<!–

Simone Holtznagel caught the eye when she attended a Runaway The Label on Saturday at the Lindesay Heritage Residence in Darling Point.

The model stunned in a matching set consisting of a crop top and skirt with a side split, all in a soft shade of blue.

The 29-year-old’s ensemble featured a retro blue pattern and an exaggerated 1970s-style collar.

She opted for a bronzed makeup look and added a pair of pearl earrings as accessories.

Simone wore her blond hair back from her face and chose a dainty choker necklace for the occasion.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy heels and wore a pink Valentino purse.

Also in attendance was Laura Csortan, who also chose to wear baby blue for the occasion.

The 45-year-old looked stunning in a dress with a cut-out waist and a chunky gold chain detail.

She also wore a pink designer purse and added towering nude heels with a stacked design.

Beautiful in pink, Bella Varelis opted for a blush-toned blazer and mini skirt in the same marshmallow hue.

The second-degree Bachelor wore a nude wallet with a sturdy braided handle and a bouquet of flowers.

The 26-year-old opted for a soft makeup look with a pink lipstick and wore her hair half up with a large bow and white strappy heels.

Ellie Gonsalves was an eye-catcher in a bright orange dress that hung close to her impressive figure and had a dangling train.

The actress smoothed out her short blonde hair and added a chunky gold choker to the standout look.

The 31-year-old completed her ensemble with a neutral-tone clutch bag and tangerine platform shoes.

Jadé Tuncdoruk looked chic in a black top with sheer mesh over the arms and midriff paired with a futuristic white skirt.

The influencer wore her hair back in a neat bun and opted for a warm makeup look with a plum lipstick.

The 24-year-old added a pair of earrings and black heels to the outfit and wore a black shoulder bag with gold accents.

Jadé Tuncdoruk (center) looked chic in a black top with sheer mesh over the arms and midriff paired with a futuristic white skirt