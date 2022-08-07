Simone Holtznagel strips off and enjoys a steamy hot tub with Jono Castano

She’s the sizzling blonde bombshell whose sensational figure got her on the cover of Playboy.

And on Sunday, celebrity trainer Jono Castano lived his best life enjoying a steamy hot tub with Australian Next Top Model star Simone Holtznagel in New Zealand.

In images shared to Instagram, we see Simone, 29, and Jono, 31, having the time of their lives in one of Queenstown’s famous onsen pools.

Simone appears topless in the outdoors as she snuggles up against her handsome husband, as storm clouds brew in the distance.

The leggy stunner had tied her hair up for the occasion as they hugged each other tenderly.

The couple’s sexy show comes after Simone happily posed in her birthday suit.

She shared an image on Instagram and looked nothing short of sensational as she posed in a black Siya Slice Gather dress designed by label By Johnny.

Simone let her famously long locks fall down her back in the photo and kept her makeup palette ultra-glam with a smokey eye and a hint of mascara.

Simone and Jono have surprisingly silenced their romance, aside from a handful of social media posts.

The couple confirmed their romance in May when they met lips at a Mimi’s in Coogee.

Mimi’s is a celebrity hotspot owned by Justin Hemmes, who is in a relationship with Simone’s sister Madeline.

Their relationship comes after Jono’s breakup with wife Amy.

The couple are still on good terms and still co-own Acero gym in Sydney.