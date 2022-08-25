Simone Holtznagel looks chic in black as she steps out for Hendricks Gin event in Sydney 

<!–

Simone Holtznagel made sure all eyes were on her Thursday night when she attended a Hendrick’s Gin event in Sydney.

The Australian Next Top Model star, 29, was a vision of style when she donned a little black dress with long sheer sleeves.

Simone completed her look with black pumps, a black handbag and a chunky ring as she posed under an arch made of roses and leaves.

The Playboy cover girl wore her hair straight down and added a dark smoky eye and nude lip to complete the look.

It comes after Simone and her boyfriend Jono Castano spent a sweltering holiday in New Zealand, where they stripped naked and enjoyed a steamy hot tub.

In images shared to Instagram, Simone and Jono, 31, turned up the heat as they slipped their genetically blessed physiques into one of Queenstown’s famous Onsen Hot Pools.

Simone appeared to be topless in the great outdoors as she snuggled up against her handsome husband, as storm clouds rose in the distance.

The pair have been surprisingly secretive about their romance, aside from a handful of social media posts.

They confirmed their romance in May when they were seen lip-smacking at a Mimi’s in Coogee.

Mimi’s is a celebrity hotspot owned by Justin Hemmes, who is in a relationship with Simone’s sister Madeline.

Their relationship comes after Jono’s breakup with wife Amy.

The couple are still on good terms and still co-own Acero gym in Sydney.