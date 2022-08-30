Simone Holtznagel flaunts her trim pins in a head-turning mini skirt in Sydney

<!–

Simone Holtznagel knows how to pose.

And the Next Top Model star made good use of her skills when she barged into Catalina in Sydney’s Rose Bay.

The model looked every inch of the glamor as she posed in Instagram photos with her trim pins in a pink mini skirt.

The blonde bombshell looked incredible as she highlighted her endless legs and sensational curves in the designer skirt.

Simone paired the outfit with a Valentino bag and heels from Lana Wilkinson.

She captioned her standout style, “Pink Moment.”

It comes after Simone and her boyfriend Jono Castano spent a sizzling holiday in New Zealand, where they stripped naked and enjoyed a steamy hot tub.

In images shared to Instagram, Simone and Jono, 31, turned up the heat as they slipped their genetically blessed physiques into one of Queenstown’s famous Onsen Hot Pools.

Simone appeared to be topless in the great outdoors as she snuggled up against her handsome husband, as storm clouds rose in the distance.

The pair have been surprisingly secretive about their romance, aside from a handful of social media posts.

The couple confirmed their romance in May when they closed their lips at a Mimi’s in Coogee.

Mimi’s is a celebrity hotspot owned by Justin Hemmes, who is in a relationship with Simone’s sister Madeline.

Their relationship comes after Jono’s breakup with wife Amy. The couple are still on good terms and still co-own Acero gym in Sydney.