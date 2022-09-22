Simone Holtznagel flaunts her extremely slim figure after ‘triggering’ weight loss

<!–

Simone Holtznagel has hit back at the ‘haters’ with a defiant selfie after she was accused of sharing ‘triggering’ before and after pictures of her weight loss.

The model, 29, received criticism on Monday from her social media followers for posting two photos demonstrating her dramatic diet, which she achieved with the help of her personal trainer boyfriend Jono Castano.

But she brushed off the backlash on Thursday by sharing a scantily clad snap that highlighted her flat stomach and slim thighs.

‘Blockin out the haterz,’ Simone captioned the Instagram photo, which showed her in a bikini and unbuttoned black shirt.

Simone has faced backlash since revealing her body transformation, but said on Tuesday that she has ignored what her critics have to say.

Some of her fans, including those who have recovered from eating disorders, suggested that her transformation photos ‘trigger’ people who used to starve themselves to stay thin.

“People have commented saying it’s ‘triggering’ and ‘before and after’ doesn’t belong in 2022…” Simone said.

‘I thought what we weren’t doing in 2022 was commenting on other people’s bodies.’

‘I thought I looked good on the left [before photo]. I think I look good on the right [after photo],’ Simone continued.

‘One thing I want to take away from that post is that you can’t please everyone. I’ve been bigger and I’ve been smaller, but I was happy in both phases of my life.’

Simone said she still eats pasta four nights a week and never denies herself a glass of wine or a cocktail if she feels like it.

Trainer-to-the-stars Jono was praised for his girlfriend’s body transformation after personal training sessions with UFC trainer Tony Saad.

‘No one ever sees the hard work you put in at the gym @simoneholtznagel, they are always quick to judge you but no result comes from an easy journey,’ the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday.

‘You still eat your burgers from time to time and focus on highlighting that we can still enjoy a martini or two or five.

‘So proud of you baby xx! @coachtonysaad you have done an extremely good job with her and the results speak for themselves.’

Simone has previously said that she is not willing to work as hard as an ‘athlete’ as some models do.

“I know a couple of girls who have done it and they train like all day every day and I really like a glass of wine and spaghetti,” she said.

‘I’d have to take a good five months of my life and lock myself in a gym if that’s what I had to do.’

Simone and Jono went public with their relationship in May when they were spotted dining in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Their relationship came after Jono’s split with wife Amy Castano. The couple remain on good terms and still own Acero gym in Sydney.