Simone Holtznagel and new boyfriend Jono Castano move in together after three months dating

Simone Holtznagel and her new boyfriend Jono Castano have moved in together after just three months of dating as they take their whirlwind romance to the next level.

The Australia’s Next Top Model star, 29, and her celebrity personal trainer initially kept their romance a secret before going public in May when they kissed passionately at Mimi’s restaurant in Coogee.

On Wednesday, Simone confirmed that the couple are now living together in an Instagram video.

Simone Holtznagel and her new boyfriend Jono Castano moved in together after just three months of dating, as they take their whirlwind romance to the next level

She shared a video of Jono on the couch, writing: ‘If you’ve never lived with a guy and now live with your fifaboyfriend@jonocastanoacero, referring to Jono playing FIFA football with a friend on the couch amid raucous laughter.

Castano and Holtznagel first met several years ago when she was one of the trainer’s most prominent clients.

In July, the infamous private Castano shared a loving tribute to Simone on her 29th birthday.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the genetically blessed stars were seen hugging and cuddling.

“There’s no better way to say happy birthday than to say you mean so much to me Simone Holtznagel,” Jono wrote.

“I love you,” Simone replied in the comments.

In July, the infamous private Castano shared a loving tribute to Simone on her 29th birthday. “There’s no better way to say happy birthday than to say you mean so much to me Simone Holtznagel,” Jono wrote.

Castano was previously married to business partner Amy Castano and despite the split last year, the couple remain on good terms and still co-own the Acero gym in Sydney.

The stars’ personal trainer has helped Rita Ora, Rebel Wilson, Michael Clarke and Candice Warner get in shape.

Holtznagel is one of Australia’s international model exporters