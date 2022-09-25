Simone Callahan reacts to Robbie Williams’ tribute to ‘Australia’s greatest rock star’ Shane Warne

Simone Callahan has shared her reaction to Robbie Williams’ incredible tribute to ex-husband Shane Warne during Saturday night’s AFL Grand Final.

The English pop star stunned the sold-out MCG when he dedicated a rendition of his hit Angels to the late cricketer, who died in March while on holiday in Thailand.

Simone, 52, posted on Instagram a video of her TV footage of Robbie’s tribute, in which the singer described his friend Shane as “one of Australia’s biggest rock stars.”

The cameras then shot to the Spin King’s grieving children, who were watching the game from a special area of ​​the stadium.

“I loved watching the special moment Robbie Williams Angels dedicated to Shane as the kids watched from The Shane Warne Stand at The MCG for the 22nd Grand Final,” Simone captioned the clip.

The yoga instructor also tagged the couple’s three children, Summer, Brooke and Jackson Warne.

Shane Warne (pictured in January 2020) died of natural causes on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand

Robbie’s tribute came just over a week after what would have been Shane’s 53rd birthday.

To mark the occasion, Simone took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback videos and photos of the ex-couple in happier times.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Shane. We all miss you so much,” she wrote.

Shane and Simone tied the knot in 1999 and were married for six years before divorcing in 2005.

Shane died of a heart attack on March 4 while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Thai police said he was staying at the villa with four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food around 5 p.m. local time, he failed to respond.

Shane’s manager separately confirmed his death, saying the father of three children could not be revived.

The spin bowler became a world star in 1993 by bowling Mike Gatting out with the so-called ‘Ball of the Century’ – his first ball in Ashes cricket.

He went on to take 708 test wickets, tormenting teams around the world, especially Australia’s great rival, England.