Simone Callahan posts video montage of her ex-Shane Warne on what would have been his 53rd birthday

Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan posted a touching video montage on Tuesday to celebrate what would have been his 53rd birthday.

The cricket legend died tragically while on holiday in Thailand on March 4.

The heartbreaking clip featured home video scenes of their family life and beloved photos of the couple taken in happier times.

The couple share three children: Brooke, 24, Jackson, 23, and Summer, 20.

Shane and Simone tied the knot in 1999 and were married for six years before divorcing in 2005.

With Coldplay’s song Everglow as the soundtrack, the video celebrates Shane as a loving father.

Scenes in the poignant clip include a happy looking Shane playing with his kids while they were still toddlers.

In a precious moment, legendary spin bowler helps Jackson and Summer feed some wild pigeons.

Another touching scene shows Shane pushing his son Jackson into a miniature children’s swing.

Simone also added photos from a family vacation to Disneyland.

The clip ends with a photo of Shane’s dog looking sadly at the cricket’s signature wide-brimmed hat.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Shane,” Simone wrote in the caption. “We all miss you so much.”

Olympic swimming great Lisa Curry was one of many who sent love to Simone and her children.

“Love to you and the family, Happy Birthday Shane,” she wrote, signing her message with three kisses.

Simone also shared this throwback photo of Shane and their kids Jackson, Brooke and Summer (LR)

Members of Shane’s family were able to access his Instagram account, which has been inactive since his death, on Tuesday to post their own tributes.

The Warnes placed six frames on the grid to create a famous image of Shane bowing during a cricket match, alongside the simple caption: ‘1969-2022’.

The family wrote, “A legacy gives you a perspective on what’s important. It’s about the richness of one’s life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s legacy will live on.”

The message ended: “Happy Birthday – always in our hearts.”