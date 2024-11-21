Simone Biles to team up with Snoop Dogg on NBC’s The Voice after Olympics friendship

Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles are ready to deliver their link from this summer’s Olympics in a new challenge by teaming up on NBC’s The Voice.

Biles will join Snoop for an episode of the reality competition television series, airing Monday. As a coach on the show, the rap star recruited Biles as a mentor in the playoff round to help advise five vocalists vying for a spot in the live shows.

For Snoop and Biles, their pairing was an excellent match for the sports and music icons, who brought their natural chemistry from the Olympics to the television set of ‘The Voice.’

“We were able to compare ourselves and give the artists the best vision going into the next round,” Biles told The Associated Press in a recent interview with Snoop after the two finished filming the episode in Los Angeles.

“It was pretty easy, simple,” added Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time who won four medals, three of them gold, at the recent Olympic Games. “We’re both very calm. But if we need to increase that energy, then we can do that. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into next week.”

Biles may be famous for her athletic prowess, but she was able to relate to the music contestants, from one competitor to the next.

Biles and Snoop had some viral moments during this summer’s Olympics in Paris

“These are the steps of learning: learn, process, come back and work,” he said. ‘They all have vocal talent. It’s about harnessing that, knowing when to bring it out and what songs to sing and what genre you fit into. And what do you want your legacy to be.

‘This really is a special show, and so is the jury. They don’t get to see the physical appearance first. It’s all out of the ears, listening and putting together your craft too.’

During the Olympics, Biles and Snoop had some viral moments. The two gathered to cheer on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during her 400-meter hurdles race; gave Biles’ father, Ronald Biles, a gold Death Row Records necklace for his 75th birthday; and was seen dancing in the crowd during the women’s gymnastics qualifying round as Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles joined in.

While on set, Biles often smiled while watching Snoop in his charismatic element.

“I knew Snoop would stay true and authentic to himself here on The Voice.” she said. ‘It’s good that you don’t have to fit into a mold. There is a space for everyone.’

Snoop said it made sense for the two to work together on the episode.

‘This is family. It feels good,” Snoop said. ‘(Biles) can do whatever she wants. She picks and chooses what she wants to do. We’re at that point in our careers right now. It has to feel good. You can’t force it or you won’t.’ I’ll do it, point blank.’