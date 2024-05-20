Simone Biles finally cracks and tells critics to ‘f*** off’ in furious Instagram post – after her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens was slammed again

Simone Biles launched a furious attack on her critics after her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, was subjected to even more abuse on social media.

Owens has been attacked in the comments since he claimed in an interview that he didn’t know who the Olympic legend was before they started dating. The Bears safety also joked that he was the “gotcha.”

Biles defended Owens, saying on Sunday, “I couldn’t ask for a better husband” after he was in the stands for her victory at the Core Hydration Classic.

But after Owens faced even more vitriol from Biles’ fans, she finally snapped and told her critics to “fuck off.”

‘I’m going to address this quickly, the joke was never a joke! You all are being blatantly disrespectful to my relationship (and) my husband.

‘So I’m going to go ahead and say this once. Respectfully, fuck you,” Biles wrote on Instagram to his 7.1 million followers, many of whom are young.

‘If you keep commenting or tweeting me, I’ll just block you. “It’s that simple… and no, I don’t need to touch the grass or whatever you guys suggest.”

Owens echoed his wife’s comments, sharing his Instagram Story and adding, “If y’all supported, support!!!”

He added: “If not, keep scrolling respectfully… Because pretending to be mad at people you don’t know over a can of paint is weird behavior.”

Owens was in the stands as Biles stepped up her preparations for this summer’s Olympics in Paris, as she looks to add to her seven medals.

Biles dominated her return to the sport two months before the Olympics.

The gymnastics superstar began her bid for more Olympic glory by looking as dominant as ever at the US Classic on Saturday, posting a total score of 59.500, nearly two points ahead of runner-up Shilese Jones.

Biles, 27, who has four Olympic golds under her belt, recorded the highest score on vault and floor exercise and placed second on uneven bars and balance beam in her debut in 2024.

“I was happy to be back there, get over those nerves again, feel that adrenaline,” Biles said. ‘

“I can’t really complain about how the first match went,” Biles added.