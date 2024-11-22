Fans accuse Simone Biles of ‘nasty’ and ‘disrespectful’ response to country legend’s wife at CMAs

Simone Biles is accused of giving off a “dirty look” at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The Olympic legend wowed in a metallic one-shoulder dress as she debuted a new look on the CMA red carpet after wrapping up the Gold Over America Tour this week.

However, it was another look Biles served at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee that caught fans’ attention.

In a short clip shared on social media, Biles was caught standing in the audience behind country star George Strait’s wife Norma as Chris Stapleton paid tribute to the legend.

The superstar gymnast could be seen looking up and down out of the corner of her eye and swaying slightly to the music as an excited Norma enthusiastically swayed along to the tunes.

Biles could later be seen repeating the look in Norma’s direction as the camera panned to her during Strait’s acceptance speech for the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Simone Biles attended the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday

Fans accused Biles of giving a ‘dirty look’ at Norma Strait (center), wife of George Strait (L)

George Strait was honored with the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

And many social media users have interpreted Biles’ look as a “dirty look” and accused her of directing it at Norma.

“Anyone know if there’s a fight between Simone Biles and George Strait’s wife?” asked a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of the seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

“I saw that live and was wondering the same thing and then death stared up and down, she absolutely hated it!”, another replied.

A third chimed in: ‘The eye roll and look on her face was so disrespectful! I saw that. What’s her problem?’

“Talk about showing shade. The achievements she has. Show some love for an old entertainer,” another added.

However, others quickly jumped to the Texan’s defense, shutting down the claims of “beef” between Biles and Strait’s wife.

‘OMG! She just looks in that direction. I doubt she’s watching her. I don’t see any reason why they would keep an eye on her…lol,” one irritated fan hit back.

“I’m sure Simone has no idea who George Strait is… especially his wife,” another insisted, while a third agreed, adding, “No, she probably doesn’t know who she is.”

Many social media users wondered if the Olympic gymnast was throwing shade

Others insisted that Biles’ facial expression was innocent and had just been caught on camera at the wrong time.

“She’s looking at the camera,” said one, as another wrote: “She’s probably just observing her reaction but not thinking about cameras.”

Meanwhile, others closed the drama with one text: ‘Not everyone “beef” bro. Calm down son,” while another interjected, “You all love to stir up drama.”

Biles, who wore a new chic bob to the awards event, later changed into a $176 suit from VICI, which consisted of an oversized sparkly jacket with matching loose-fitting pants to present an award.

The gymnastics legend took to the stage to crown Lainey Wilson as Female Vocalist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Strait, often referred to as the ‘King of Country’ 72, was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the genre.

After heartfelt tributes, Strait took the stage and offered emotional shout-outs to his fans, friends and family – especially his wife of 53 years, Norma.

“I want to thank the CMAs for adding my name to the incredible artists on the small list of recipients named after the icon Willie Nelson,” he began.

However, others quickly jumped to the Texan’s defense, shutting down claims of “beef.”

“I would like to thank all these amazing artists who have performed some of my songs that I have recorded over the years. It’s great to hear you’re all doing them.

‘I’m so glad I got them before you did.

‘So great to have you all here. But especially Norma, who supported me for almost 53 years in December. It’s also been a great 53 years.”

George has had a career spanning over forty years, with sixty number one hits to his name – more than any other artist in any genre.

He made his debut in 1981 with his album Strait Country and quickly became known for his traditional country sound and distinctive voice.

George has won numerous accolades, including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards and 20 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 1989 and 1990.

He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.