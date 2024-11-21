Simone Biles debuts new look as she wows at CMAs but NFL husband Jonathan Owens is nowhere to be seen

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles walked the red carpet before the Country Music Awards, debuting her new look with a shorter haircut to pair with a silver dress and large silver and red earrings.

Biles was not joined on the red carpet outside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville by her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens.

Owens plays for the Chicago Bears, a short flight from where the event was taking place, but did not make the trip.

Instead, Owens was at Bears practice ahead of the team’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

It’s unclear when Biles cut her hair, but it was after her run at the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and a silver to match her dress.

Owens and Biles met in 2020 on a celebrity dating app and have been together ever since.

Owens has been at the center of the controversy involving Biles, saying he didn’t know who she was before they started dating.

He’s clearly aware of who she is now, as Biles has supported her husband on the sidelines of some NFL games.

Biles and Owens got engaged in 2022 and married last year. The duo lives in a recently built mansion in the Houston area.

Biles has yet to declare her intentions for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where she would have been 31 at the time of the event.

The 27-year-old was already the oldest member of the US gymnastics team in Paris and would be assured of the overall title again if she donned the leotard at the Olympics in her home country.