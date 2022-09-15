Simona Halep has a nose job and won’t play again this year

Former women’s tennis player Simona Halep has had surgery on her nose to help her breathe and, she says, because she didn’t like her appearance.

The Romanian said in an Instagram statement that she will not play again this year, meaning her shocking US Open first-round defeat by unseeded Daria Snigur will be her last game in 2022.

Halep took to social media from her hospital bed, writing: “When I lost at the US Open, I realized I was completely exhausted mentally. Since I had had problems with my breathing for many years and got worse with time, I decided to follow the advice of my doctors and perform the necessary surgery.

Former world number 1 Simona Halep has had a nose job and says her 2022 season is now over

Halep was surprisingly defeated in the first round of the US Open and will not play again in 2022

“I could never do it before because I never found the necessary three months for recovery, because tennis was always the first priority in my life.

“But I felt it was the right time to do it too to do something for myself as a person. That’s why I also did the aesthetic (sic) part, which I’ve wanted to do for a long time because I didn’t like my nose at all.

‘So I did that, I solved the functional part and the aesthetic (sic) part. I know many of you can understand me. I don’t know how long the recovery will take… what is certain is that I will not be able to participate this year.”

Halep also explained in an emotional post on social media that working in a pressure-free environment with coach Patrick Mouratoglou helped her return to the Top 10 of the world tennis rankings within two months, having given herself six to reach the top 10. goal.

She said the expectation she imposed on herself while working with Mouratoglou initially threatened to become a burden.

“I always put pressure on myself and with the best coach next to me, it felt even more pressure to win and do well,” she said. “This ended with the panic attack during my match in Paris.

“I felt that Roland Garros was the moment when I had to play great because of all the work I’ve done. I couldn’t take the pressure and collapsed. Then I spoke to Patrick and told him to relax because I can’t play with the pressure I put on myself and have asked him to be patient with me for six months.

“He listened to me, agreed and supported me 100%. After that I was able to play my best tennis and faster than I ever expected, in two months I was back in the top 10. Goal achieved.’

The 30-year-old is currently ninth in the world rankings, but that is now out for the rest of the year.

Former world No. 1 Halep, 30, is a two-time Grand Slam winner and current world No. 9

While the two-time Grand Slam champion has not set a target for her return, you could imagine that the Australian Open in mid-late January will at least be a tentative target.

Earlier in September, Halep confirmed that she and her husband Toni Luruc broke up just before their one-year anniversary.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Toni and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways. I would like the press to respect our privacy and treat this subject with decency and discretion.”