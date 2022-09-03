Simon Thomas announces his wife Derrina Jebb is pregnant with their first child

Simon Thomas has announced that his wife Derrina Jebb is pregnant with their first child.

It comes five years after the Sky Sports presenter, 49, lost his wife Gemma to blood cancer in 2017, three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Simon made the happy announcement that he would be expanding his family with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, when he shared a photo of his wife’s ultrasound.

Happy news: Simon Thomas has announced his wife Derrina Jebb is pregnant with their first child

Simon wrote: ‘Fourteen months ago today @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing upon us.

“A little blessing is coming…!”

In addition, he shared a video with clips from their wedding day before their hands slowly revealed the scan.

He also shared a heartwarming collage of photos from his life with Derrina, along with a photo of the couple laughing with his son Ethan, 12, which he shared with Gemma.

Fellow TV hosts Dan Walker, Vernon Kay and Jenni Falconer congratulated him on his news.

Two years after Gemma’s death, Simon found love with Derrina and they married in a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral in July 2021.

Tragic: The Sky Sports presenter, 49, lost his wife Gemma (both pictured with Ethan) to blood cancer in 2017, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in adults

The former Blue Peter host shared a photo of himself looking elated on his wedding day as he walked his elegant bride down the aisle in front of an applauding congregation of well-wishers.

The happy couple’s big day was attended by many of Simon’s TV presenter friends, including several former Blue Peter and CBBC presenters.

Simon regularly talks candidly about the tragic death of his late wife, saying last month that his new wife Derrina is struggling with “guilt” in the run-up to the anniversaries of Gemma’s death.

When appearing on Kate Ferdinand’s Blended podcast, he said he simply views the anniversaries of his first wife’s death as a “marker in time.”

But Derrina feels the family should do more to celebrate her life for the sake of Ethan, who Simon shares with Gemma.

Simon said, “I think sometimes you struggle a little bit with guilt, especially around anniversaries. I’m very comfortable with anniversaries because I don’t think too much about it.

“I think the first year you go through loss those firsts are huge and every first one is a hurdle to overcome, but with time it gets easier.

‘I’m not someone who wants to do something special for an anniversary. To me they are just markers in time. But from Ethan’s point of view, it’s a ‘Would you like to do something?’

Simon explained that while Derrina often celebrates the birthday, Ethan often prefers a quiet day, perhaps sending a “balloon with a small message” rather than a big event.

“I think sometimes she thinks we should do more because of that guilt you feel, that maybe we’re not doing enough, and I try to reassure Derrina and say it’s okay.”

Derrina shared that she took on her new husband’s grief and claimed she was more emotional than Simon and Ethan at Gemma’s last two anniversaries, despite never having met her.

‘You just feel this real guilt and I definitely feel it, especially the last two [anniversaries] I’ve probably been more emotional than you two [Simon and Ethan]she said.

“It’s crazy because I didn’t know Gemma, but you assume what everyone else in the wider area feels.

“I think there’s a little bit of sensitivity, but it’s also that empathy that just thinks, ‘This is terrible.’ I certainly take on other people’s grief and loss and it certainly makes me emotional.’

She got emotional when she opened up about comparing herself to Gemma, admitting that the “little voice in her head” often tells her that “Gemma could have done better.”

“As a woman, you know so well what it was like and nobody ever said ‘Mama would have done it this way, or Gemma would have done it this way’, nobody ever said that.

“But in your head that little thing on your shoulder will say, ‘She could have done better, made a birthday really good or Christmas really good’ and you’re so aware of that when you’re in that situation.”

Simon’s late wife Gemma Thomas died tragically in November 2017, a year after she was sent home by her GP for bed rest after visiting three times with flu-like symptoms.

On the occasion of her birthday in May 2020, the TV personality thanked her then-girlfriend Derrina for making him “happier than he dared to believe he could be again.”

Simon shared a black and white photo of Derrina, saying he was “over the top in love,” saying that his and his son’s lives had been “blessed” by Derrina, whom he began dating in 2018 after he dated her. had allegedly met through a church group.

He shared the photo on his Instagram account, writing: ‘A very happy birthday to this very, very special lady. I cannot begin to express how much this lady has changed my life.

“She loved me when I had a hard time loving me, stayed with me when I screwed up, walked beside me when there were easier paths to tread, and made me happier than I ever could have believed I could be again.”

He added: “Sometimes people don’t always see this. They say things like it’s okay that she can keep the boys company or be there to take care of them. But Derrina isn’t some sort of caregiver – she’s the woman I fell head over heels in love with.

“My life and that of my son has been immensely blessed by her and she deserves all the love in the world because she is completely lonely. Congratulations @derrina xxxx (I know she’s not a fan of PDAs’.

Simon and Gemma married in 2005 and were married for 12 years before Gemma passed away suddenly, three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

During a conversation with BBC Radio 5 Live in November 2018, the ex-sports presenter spoke for the first time about his new relationship – although he kept Derrina’s identity anonymous at the time – and said it was “incredible support” for him.

The father of one admitted he could fall in love but said Gemma could never be replaced. months.

“She had empathy for me from the start. She is also Christian and that is important to me as a believer.

“She has been an incredible support to me. She was the only one who always answered the phone. What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it.’

The former Blue Peter presenter, who described himself as a ‘man of faith’, is said to have met Derrina through his church.

Derrina is the daughter of a clergyman and currently works in the legal sector.