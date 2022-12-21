Simon Jordan accuses FIFA and Gianni Infantino of ‘CRONYISM’ after Salt Bae’s antics

Simon Jordan has accused FIFA of favoritism following the antics of celebrity chef Salt Bae, who joined Argentina’s on-pitch celebrations following their World Cup victory.

Salt Bae – whose real name is Nusret Gokce – was pictured with the World Cup trophy and posed with several Argentinian stars at Lusail Stadium.

In a series of videos posted to his own Instagram, the famed steak chef interrupted the likes of Angel di Maria, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez as they posed with the World Cup, making the trio look rather awkward.

Simon Jordan accused FIFA of favoritism after Salt Bae’s (above) on-pitch antics during the World Cup final, with the celebrity chef known as a friend of President Gianni Infantino

The chef also tried desperately to get Lionel Messi’s attention, despite the player not seeming keen to talk to him, before again trying to pull the Argentine back – he ended up getting a photo with the 35-year-old – old, but Messi didn’t seem too happy about it.

Known as a close friend of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Gokce even broke the world governing body’s strict rules regarding who is allowed to touch the World Cup trophy.

“The current design dates from 1974,” FIFA’s website says. As one of the most recognized sporting symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, including former FIFA World Cup winners and heads of state. .’

And Jordan criticized FIFA after Salt Bae’s antics on Sunday, arguing it was an abuse of their power.

He was seen trying to get Lionel Messi’s attention, but initially ignored him

Messi eventually allowed Gokce a photo, although he seemed far from happy about it

Jordan denounced FIFA’s antics regarding Salt Bae’s behavior and also criticized Infantino

“Maybe he thought he had a part in the event,” the former Crystal Palace chairman joked talkSPORTreferring to Salt Bae’s steak restaurant.

‘Of course it’s nepotism. That’s it absolutely. You look at it and say, “Why would it happen?” Then you’ll see where Infantino eats when he’s there.

‘It is ridiculous. It’s a ridiculous look. We made Messi wear a traditional Arab cloak, which was odd, but I understand why they did it.

“Now we have these highfalutin chefs who we have a beef with because they’re going out on the field.

It defies convention, it breaks protocol. It looks like favoritism, it smells like favoritism, it walks and talks like favoritism, so guess what it is? It bleeds favoritism.

“It’s unprofessional. There’s no room for him. He shouldn’t have been on the field.’

Salt Bae violated FIFA rules on who can touch the official trophy

Infantino was also criticized for his role in the World Cup, with the administrator making several outlandish remarks during a speech from an hour earlier in the tournament, while also appearing to be front and center during Argentina’s trophy presentation.

And Jordan believed the FIFA president’s reputation was damaged by his behavior in Qatar.

He added: ‘What does FIFA do? When they walk into town, they really let you know they’re there. It’s like the Vatican is falling in places.

“I’m surprised they want this kind of research. Infantino’s gum-flapping nature has brought extra attention to everything FIFA does. So you want the look to be right.

The celebrity chef urged several Argentine stars for a photo with the World Cup trophy

Jordan also slammed Infantino for his behavior throughout the tournament, including the final

‘You want standards to be adhered to. You don’t need an arrogant cook running down the field putting his arm around a player who just won the World Cup. Not necessary and not the look we want.’

Salt Bae was thrust into the spotlight in 2017 after an iconic video went viral online of him sprinkling salt on a steak.

The 39-year-old has since struck up friendships with many high-profile celebrities, including a number of football stars who regularly visit his restaurants, where he charges £1,450 for a steak.

He was also pictured with official FIFA accreditation while on the pitch, although the governing body has not commented on how this happened.

In light of Salt Bae’s awkward antics, FIFA is facing questions about his access to the pitch and his behaviour.