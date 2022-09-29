Simon Harmer spins Essex to victory over Northamptonshire
Essex Beat 263 (Allison 69*, Westley 58, Browne 49, Taylor 4-59) and 110 (Critchley 20, White 6-38) Northamptonshire 163 (Young 37, Allison 5-32) and 163 (Berg 39, Harmer 6-49) with 47 runs
Harmer got a great turn to run through Northamptonshire’s middle and lower order after Sam Cook took the win by three wickets in two overs to crush Northamptonshire’s hopes of winning 211.
Harmer finished with 59 wickets for the season, one ahead of Kyle Abbott of Hampshire, while Cook passed 50 for the season at an average of just 16.1