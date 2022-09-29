Simon Harmer spins Essex to victory over Northamptonshire

Essex Beat 263 (Allison 69*, Westley 58, Browne 49, Taylor 4-59) and 110 (Critchley 20, White 6-38) Northamptonshire 163 (Young 37, Allison 5-32) and 163 (Berg 39, Harmer 6-49) with 47 runs

Simon Harmer claimed six wickets for 49 to take Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year’s LV = County Championship Division One.

Harmer got a great turn to run through Northamptonshire’s middle and lower order after Sam Cook took the win by three wickets in two overs to crush Northamptonshire’s hopes of winning 211.

A windy 30 from Ricardo Vascconcelos boosted the home fans’ hopes before six wickets fell for 29 runs. Despite a combative 39 from Gareth Berg, Northamptonshire’s highest score in the match, the hosts were eliminated to 163, meaning they finished sixth in the Championship.

Harmer finished with 59 wickets for the season, one ahead of Kyle Abbott of Hampshire, while Cook passed 50 for the season at an average of just 16.1