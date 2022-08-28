Simon Cowell’s company SyCo ‘is set to face a £1million lawsuit’

A group of former X-Factor participants are reportedly planning a £1 million lawsuit against Simon Cowell’s company SyCo.

Five solo acts and a group are said to approach a law firm and plan to sue the label for alleged “bullying, assault and neglect” as a result of The X Factor’s performance.

An unnamed singer involved in the reported scheduled lawsuit told the Sunday Mirror: ‘Being on the show was a horrible experience.

The unidentified plaintiff added: “Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we believe we deserve.

“Simon has to take responsibility. We’ve lost a lot of money through periods of our lives where we didn’t make money to process traumas that were still ingrained in the show.”

The plaintiff told the Mirror the case was likely to cost more than £1 million and claimed the group was seeking justice and compensation for the amount they claim spent on medical treatment.

They claimed to have evidence to back up their allegations – including emails, recordings and psychological assessments – and said audiences will see another side of the glitz of the long-running ITV show.

The plaintiff alleged that the contestants often suffered from sleep deprivation and trauma before taking the stage.

It was reported that the plaintiffs have approached lawyers and plan to bring the case in the coming months.

SyCo told The Mirror that there is no allegation that Simon Cowell was in any way aware of or personally involved in the incidents or conduct alleged by the plaintiffs.

An X Factor spokesperson told the Mirror: ‘The wellbeing of participants is our number one priority and we have robust measures and wellbeing teams in place to ensure support is always available.

“We are not aware of any legal claims that have been made against The X Factor and despite being off the air for a number of years, we remain open to discussing concerns with anyone who chooses to do so.” .’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Simon Cowell and X Factor for comment.

Former finalist Katie Waissel claimed last year she was sexually assaulted by a member of the reality show team

Devastating allegations about the long-running ITV series will also air in an upcoming television exposé.

The Mail on Sunday recently revealed that two well-known production companies are working on the potentially scathing program, which will include claims of bullying, exploitation and harassment that according to former participants took place when the cameras were not rolling during the now-defunct 17-year rule of the show as one of the UK’s most watched programmes.

A number of X Factor stars have already agreed to participate, as has at least one of creator and judge Simon Cowell’s assistants who is no longer working with him.

A source said: ‘There are currently some former contestants telling their stories for the program. There are those who believe they have been mistreated by the X Factor machine.

“They now have the chance to have their say. But what worries Cowell and ITV even more is that there are some of his former lieutenants ready to break their silence on what happened.”

While the network on which the show will appear has yet to be confirmed, it will likely be well watched.

The program comes six months after The Mail on Sunday revealed that five former X Factor stars had taken legal action against Cowell, alleging they were not receiving adequate care during the competition.

Sources say attorneys representing Cowell have spent the past year working on the claims — which are believed to relate to personal injuries.

Meanwhile, former finalist Katie Waissel claimed last year that she was sexually assaulted by a member of the reality show team.

Another former contestant, Rebecca Ferguson, 36, filed a police report for harassment and coercion against a high-ranking male figure in the industry. She says she was targeted while building her career after coming second on the show in 2010.

And last year, Fleur East, 34, who came second in the 2014 series, claimed that Cowell had effectively “put her on a shelf” after releasing one album.

At its peak, The X Factor drew 14 million viewers and featured celebrity judges such as Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, Cheryl Tweedy, Dannii Minogue, Mel B, and Robbie Williams.

It also proved to be the launch pad for bands like One Direction, Little Mix and JLS. The X Factor brand became a huge success around the world, where the format was franchised.

Cowell has struggled to recreate the show’s early success. Walk The Line, a new game show created by Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment, and screened by ITV last December, proved a ratings flop, with reports claiming the second series had been discontinued.