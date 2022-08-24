Simon Cowell’s AGT Extreme series AXED after Jonathan Goodwin was paralysed

<!–

Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent Extreme series has reportedly been canceled by NBC after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was paralyzed in a freak accident.

Simon, 62, is said to be shocked by the accident that took place when a fireball stunt went wrong and now ‘insurance proves difficult’.

A source told The sun: ‘Simon is constantly looking for ways to innovate his shows and AGT: Extreme had some problems.

‘Insurance turned out to be difficult and that threw a spanner in the works. Jonathan’s incident during rehearsals was poignant.

He was a total professional, but things went awry and he plunged 30 feet trying to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down in the air. Simon was shocked. He is now focusing on other projects.’

TV mogul Simon is now thought to be targeting slightly safer specials for the Got Talent franchise, including a new magician spin-off.

Twice near death: Jonathan’s AGT stunt went horribly wrong and led to four months in hospital – pictured in his hospital bed – he came home in May

Shocking: Jonathan was seriously injured after the dangerous stunt where he tried to escape from a straitjacket while being suspended upside down 30 feet in the air between two hanging cars that exploded on impact

Stunt: The stunt was filmed at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air

In May, Jonathan’s actress fiancé Amanda Abbington revealed that Jonathan was paralyzed for life after his stunt went wrong.

The Brit, 42, was in hospital for four months and did not return home until February.

Jonathan was seriously injured after performing the dangerous stunt in October 2021, in which he tried to escape from a straitjacket while being suspended upside down 30 feet in the air between two hanging cars.

Abbington himself explained that the timing had been misjudged and that the cars were released too early, causing him to be crushed between them as they caught fire.

Love: His fiancée Amanda Abbington told the Out to Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner: ‘He fell 10 meters and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades and crushed both legs. Third degree burns, broke his spine and tore his spinal cord and nearly died”

She said Jonathan, who also appeared in the 2019 season of Britain’s Got Talent, will never recover from the accident at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia, which nearly killed him twice.

Amanda told the Out to Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner: “He fell 10 meters and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades and crushed both legs.

“Third degree burns, broke his spine and tore his spinal cord and nearly died. And then, on the operating table, he almost died again.’

Shocking: Jonathan later admitted he ‘dodged the worst’ but had a ‘long road to recovery’ ahead of him

Long road to recovery: Jonathan spent four months in hospital with his injuries

The Sherlock actress confirmed it is unlikely that Jonathan will be able to walk again, saying: “He is paralyzed now that he is in a wheelchair.”

In addition, Simon’s latest project Walk The Line has been shut down.

The show, hosted by Maya Jama and judging Gary Barlow and Dawn French, ran just one series on ITV last fall.

MailOnline has reached out to spokespersons for Simon Cowell, BGT and NBC for more information,