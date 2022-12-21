Simon Cowell says his son Eric, 8, won’t follow in his footsteps and reflects on finding ‘balance’

<!–

Simon Cowell has admitted that his wayward son makes a decision for him during his first TV appearance on his talent show after worrying about his ‘unrecognizable’ appearance.

The music mogul, 63, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women where he spoke about his son Eric, eight, who he shares with partner Lauren Silverman, 45.

He said his son is his “own man” and doesn’t shy away from giving him his opinion on his hit TV talent shows as he admitted that Eric is “always right.”

When asked if Eric ever gives Simon any advice, he confessed, “Oh my God yes, non-stop by the way. I have a good idea what he’s going to be when he’s older. He has his own opinion and he is his own man, which is very important.’

“The great thing is when I watch the shows, when they go out, I look at Eric and think, Does he like something? and normally he’s right,” he added.

Simon, who had previously vowed not to marry or have children, went on to say he was “late to the party” with fatherhood, but described it as the “best thing to happen to him.”

Speaking of finding balance in his life, he said, ‘I’m definitely getting there, it’s actually a good question… sure, where I am currently in my life, my career, being a father – I was late with the party – so it was the best thing that ever happened to me.’

