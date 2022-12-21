Simon Cowell reveals friendship with Katie Piper and says she rejected his job offer

Simon Cowell has revealed his surprising friendship with Katie Piper and said she turned down his job offer when he reached out after the release of her documentary.

The music mogul, 63, appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday where he was reunited with Katie, 39, who serves as a panellist on the ITV morning chat show.

He said he became friends with Katie after getting in touch with her following the 2009 release of her Channel 4 documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face, which detailed her 2008 acid attack.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing at first, as Simon admitted that Katie didn’t believe it was he who actually contacted her when he tried to track her down to talk about her documentary.

Simon said he tried painstakingly to get hold of her before they finally met, when Katie declined his job offer.

Recalling their meeting, Simon said: ‘I saw her documentary and halfway through you got the feeling that it was going to end badly, that she was never going to leave her house.

“I got so angry, I called someone who tried to get hold of someone from the show to get her.

‘She must have thought I was a complete lunatic because they kept saying ‘Simon so-and-so is on the phone trying to get you’, she didn’t believe me.

“I finally got a hold of her and she came to meet me at my office, and I said after all you’ve been through — we’ve talked a lot — and I said ‘will you come work for me,’ and she said no!”

‘And I said ‘what do you want to do?’ she said ‘I want to start my foundation, can you help me?’

But Simon admitted that their first meeting turned into a long-lasting friendship, adding: “It was the start of something great, the start of a great friendship.”

Katie went on to create the Katie Piper Foundation, which supports burn and scar survivors, and has previously spoken about how Simon helped her do this.

In 2008, Katie suffered life-changing burns to her face after her jealous ex-boyfriend recruited an accomplice to attack her in a pre-planned street attack outside her North London home.

A year after the attack, she made her four-part Channel 4 documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face, in which she spoke candidly about what had happened to her.

Speaking about the attack on Loose Women in August, Katie said: ‘No one prepares for that… It was like my life was turned upside down in seconds.

“Lots of different things happen to people and what happened to me is clearly more visual, but we all experience trauma to varying degrees. Trauma is a fact of life, but it doesn’t have to be a life sentence.”

Elsewhere in Simon’s latest Loose Women interview, Simon also gushed about his wayward son Eric, eight, who he shares with his fiancé Lauren Silverman, 45.

He said his son is his “own man” and doesn’t shy away from giving him his opinion on his hit TV talent shows, confessing that Eric is “always right.”

When asked if Eric ever gives Simon any advice, he replied, “Oh my God yes, non-stop by the way. I have a good idea what he’s going to be when he’s older. He has his own opinion and he is his own man, which is very important.’

“The great thing is when I watch the shows, when they go out, I look at Eric and think, Does he like something? and normally he’s right,” he added.

Simon, who had previously vowed not to marry or have children, went on to say he was “late to the party” with fatherhood, but described it as the “best thing to happen to him.”

Speaking of finding balance in his life, he said, ‘I’m definitely getting there, it’s actually a good question… sure, where I am currently in my life, my career, being a father – I was late with the party – so it was the best thing that ever happened to me.’

Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 with his fiancée Lauren, 45, who he is set to marry after leaving his bachelor lifestyle behind to walk down the aisle.

American socialite Lauren also has son Adam, 16, from her previous relationship with businessman Andrew Silverman.

Simon proposed to Lauren on Christmas Eve in Barbados with their son Eric, eight, in attendance, and it was previously claimed the couple would like the youngster to be ‘front and center’ at the ceremony.

He previously said he decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend in January after feeling they were already engaged while living together during the lockdown, while also saying he felt it was the right thing for their son Eric.

He told The sunI just couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of ​​going out on a first date right now is too weird.”

Despite previously insisting he “didn’t believe” in marriage, the father-of-one has changed his mind after falling in love with Lauren.

“For Eric, as he gets older, he’s going to be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him,” he added.