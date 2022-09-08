Simon Cowell returns to America’s Got Talent panel

<!–

Simon Cowell took his usual place at the head of the judges Wednesday night as the America’s Got Talent semifinal show kicked off in Los Angeles.

The 62-year-old music mogul donned a signature black T-shirt and matching trousers as he determined who made it to this year’s finals as the seventeenth tier of his long-running talent show draws to a close.

He was joined on the night by fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews, in which Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas, ventriloquist Celia Muñoz and pole dancer Kristy Sellars advanced to the final.

Cowell is slated to return to TV screens as the first guest on Jennifer Hudson’s self-titled new chat show, which launches September 12.

Hudson was first introduced to the world when she appeared on Cowell’s former show American Idol in 2004, where she took seventh place.

Hit talent competition series America’s Got Talent, which he also created and launched in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC.

The usual: The music mogul wore a signature black T-shirt and matching pants as he determined who made this year’s final

In Good Company: (LR) America’s Got Talent judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell

Popular: America’s Got Talent talent show, which he also created and launched in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC

Cowell’s final appearance on the panel comes as a group of former X Factor contestants prepare a reported £1 million bullying lawsuit against his company SyCo.

Five solo acts and a group are said to approach a law firm and plan to sue the label for alleged “bullying, assault and neglect” as a result of The X Factor’s performance.

An unnamed singer involved in the reported scheduled lawsuit told the Sunday Mirror: ‘Being on the show was a horrible experience.

Cheerful: The TV personality seemed cheerful as she posed for photos backstage

Controversy: Cowell’s final appearance on the panel comes as a group of former X Factor contestants prepare a reported £1 million bullying lawsuit against his company SyCo

Dynamic Dancers: The Mayyas dance troupe and theatrical pole dancer Kristy Sellars advanced to the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale on a results episode on Wednesday

The unidentified plaintiff added: “Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we believe we deserve.

“Simon has to take responsibility. We’ve lost a lot of money through periods of our lives where we didn’t make money to process traumas that were still ingrained in the show.”

SyCo said there is no allegation that Cowell was in any way aware of or personally involved in the incidents or conduct alleged by the plaintiffs.

An X Factor spokesperson said: ‘The wellbeing of participants is our number one priority and we have robust measures and wellbeing teams in place to ensure support is always available.

“We are not aware of any legal claims that have been made against The X Factor and despite being off the air for a number of years, we remain open to discussing concerns with anyone who chooses to do so.” .’