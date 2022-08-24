Simon Cowell poses with his new pet dog at America’s Got Talent

<!–

Simon Cowell looked cheerful as he posed with his adorable new puppy on the America’s Got Talent red carpet on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old music mogul beamed as he rocked and kissed the little dog for the taping of the live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, California.

The talent show judge cut a smart figure in a black crew-neck T-shirt and matching trousers that he paired with patent leather shoes.

Simon, who is a well-known dog lover, later went on to appear on the jury along with comedian Howie Mandel, supermodel Heidi Klum and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.

His hit talent show series, which he created and launched in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC.

The star also has two beloved terriers Squiddly and Diddly who unfortunately were not invited to his most recent press conference.

Earlier this year, the millionaire told how he will be leaving a ‘significant amount’ to several dog shelters in his will, believed to be around £20 million.

The star shared how he decided to make his last wishes after a traumatic bicycle accident in which he sustained an injured arm.

Simon described the trial as “one of the most depressing things I’ve ever done, and one of the most difficult,” while revealing that “everything he cares about” will be included in the will.

He revealed that he only recently made his will for the first time.

Puppy Love: Simon pictured with his dogs Squiddly and Diddly – reportedly wants to clone the dogs

Speaking of the morbid experience, Simon told The Sun, “Unfortunately you have to — and that day, when it comes, is like, ‘Jesus, I have to sit now and talk about my death for the next few hours.’ It was awful.” But the fact that I’ve done it now has given me peace of mind.”

During the chat, he also revealed that he will be bequeathing a ‘significant amount’ to canine charities including Dogs Trust, K9 in Barbados and Battersea Dogs Home in London.

Simon said the will covered “everything I care about” before revealing he’d never made one because he didn’t think he would die.