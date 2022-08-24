Simon Cowell looks ready for business while out in Los Angeles

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He has worked hard to review and run the production of the current season of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

But prior to Tuesday night’s shooting, the 62-year-old was spotted running some errands in Los Angeles.

Seemingly on his way to a meeting, Simon sauntered around with a brown leather briefcase and two Apple iPads in hand.

Out and about: Simon Cowell was spotted on a few errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon

The former American Idol judge showed off his muscular body in a tight charcoal gray T-shirt and bright white shorts.

He completed his casual look with a pair of black lace-up tennis shoes.

Simon had a little scruff on his face and his salt-and-pepper hair had been worn in a spiky style.

He shielded his eyes from the harsh Southern California sun with a pair of reflective pilot screens.

Ready to roll: Seemingly on his way to a meeting, Simon strolled with a brown leather briefcase and two Apple iPads in hand

Before entering a nearby building, the record executive smiled kindly at passersby.

Simon’s successful talent show series, which he created and launched in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC.

The current jury consists of Simon, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.

Busy Man: He’s been hard at work reviewing and producing the current season of America’s Got Talent on NBC

Terry Crews took on hosting duties in 2019 after Vogue cover girl Tyra Banks’ sting at the gig.

He also hosts the AGT spin-off series, America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which aired on NBC earlier this year.

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent premiered in May, and after weeks of auditions, the live shows began in early August.

The latest: America’s Got Talent’s 17th season premiered in May, and after weeks of auditions, the live shows began in early August

Semifinals: Recorded at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the judges are currently weighing the fate of the show’s semifinalists

The judges, housed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, are currently weighing the fate of the show’s semifinalists.

Despite his hectic work schedule, Simon has been in a committed relationship with fiancé Lauren Silverman, 45, for nearly a decade.

They share eight-year-old son Eric, whom they welcomed in 2014.