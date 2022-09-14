Simon Cowell is joined by Lauren Silverman and son Eric for America’s Got Talent final

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Simon Cowell had his family by his side for the America’s Got Talent red carpet Tuesday night.

The show’s head judge was joined by his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, eight, when he arrived for the live finale.

A beaming Simon, 63, pottered around with his son as they posed for the cameras, playfully poking Eric’s nose while Lauren, 45, laughed along.

Family fun: Simon Cowell had his family by his side for Tuesday night’s red carpet America’s Got Talent, where he was joined by his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, eight.

Lauren looked stunning in a sheer red dress, cut over one shoulder to show a glimpse of her toned and tanned figure.

Simon, meanwhile, stuck to his signature look of black jeans and a matching t-shirt as he prepared for another busy night sitting on the AGT panel.

Eric looked smart in a bright blue polo shirt and jeans to see a rare red carpet with his parents.

The creator of X Factor met Lauren while she was still married to Andrew, her millionaire real estate developer.

Joker: Simon, 63, beamed with his son as they posed for the cameras, playfully poking his nose while Lauren, 45, laughed along

Their affair became famous and Simon’s life changed in late July 2013 when news broke of Lauren’s pregnancy with their son Eric.

Simon posed the question about the couple’s annual New Year’s outing in Barbados with their son Eric and Lauren’s son Adam.

Despite Simon’s previous staunch vows to never walk down the aisle, an insider recently claimed that over the past two years — during which the global pandemic struck and the star broke his back after a bicycle accident — Simon changed his mind.

Simon previously admitted that he may never see himself dating again when he started to change his mind about marriage after falling in love with Lauren.

Gorgeous: Lauren looked stunning in a slinky red dress, cut over one shoulder to show a glimpse of her toned and tanned figure

Finale: Simon, meanwhile, stuck to his signature look of black jeans and a matching t-shirt as he prepared for another busy night sitting on the AGT panel

Night out: Eric looked smart in a bright blue polo shirt and jeans to see a rare red carpet with his parents

He said he decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend in January after feeling they were already engaged while living together during the lockdown.

He described the Covid-19 pandemic as a “make or break” moment for relationships and said lockdown helped him and Lauren get closer and realize just how much they can relate to each other.

He told The Sun: ‘I couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of ​​going out on a first date now is too weird.”