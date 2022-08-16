Simon Cowell and fiancée Lauren Silverman cuddle up as they enjoy countryside break

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Simon Cowell has enjoyed a relaxing holiday in the countryside with his loved ones.

The entertainment mogul, 62, is vacationing with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45, their son Eric, eight, and his ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour and her family at celebrity favorite Soho House.

Terri, who has remained close friends with Simon since their split in 2008, shared a series of photos from the break, including a sweet shot of Simon and Lauren cuddling in the garden.

Summer fun: Simon Cowell has enjoyed a relaxing holiday in the countryside with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45, their son Eric, eight, and his ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour and her family

In the photo, Simon is dressed in a black top and white shorts while Lauren, in printed pajamas and flip flops, puts an arm around his shoulders.

Lauren glimpses her diamond engagement ring as she holds Simon, who is holding one of his favorite Skinny Beers.

The group enjoys roasting marshmallows in a snap while Eric holds his up next to Terri’s daughter Coco. Terri and her mother Margaret also participated.

Captioned “A little more country❤️,” Terri also shared a photo of her and Lauren with their kids.

Another photo shows Simon playfully posing with the kids on a dog walk with his beloved puppies Yorkshire Terriers Squiddly and Diddly and terrier cross Daisy.

Family time: Terri shared a series of photos from the break, including one of Simon playfully posing with his son Eric and her daughter Coco

A video shared in her Stories shows the group picking out some treats at a candy store, with the star joking that it was the “personal highlight of the day.”

X Factor creator Simon met Lauren while still married to millionaire property developer Andrew.

Their affair became famous and Simon’s life changed in late July 2013 when news broke of Lauren’s pregnancy with their son Eric.

Despite previously insisting he “didn’t believe” in marriage, the father of one has changed his mind after falling in love with Lauren.

Simon proposed to girlfriend Lauren on Christmas Eve in Barbados after seven years together.

Close friends: Under the caption A little more country❤️ Terri also shared a photo of her and Lauren with their kids

Despite his previous staunch vows to never walk down the aisle, an insider previously claimed that the past two years — during which the global pandemic struck and the star broke his back — made Simon change his mind.

The source told People: “They have fun together and are each other’s rock. They are both passionate, but really bring out the best in each other. As a family, they all have such an incredible bond.

“A lot has happened in recent years and like everyone else in the world, these things are a reminder of what they hold dear.”

In January, Simon let go of “almost all of his staff” at Syco, and the multimillion-pound entertainment empire shrank significantly after nearly 20 years.

Friends: Terri has remained close friends with Simon since their split in 2008

The music mogul, who has repeatedly discussed his resistance to marriage, sent shockwaves when it was revealed that he had asked his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 44, and is now said to be focused on family.

Insiders said: “Simon has reached a point in his life where he doesn’t want the stress of running a global empire and so he has made the difficult decision to phase out Syco.”

Simon has spoken in the past about his ‘unhealthy addiction to work’ and having to slow down, after breaking his back in a cycling accident last year and falling down stairs in 2017.