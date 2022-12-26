Simon Cowell, 63, looks unrecognizable with his radically different facial features

He raised concerns with his ‘unrecognizable’ appearance at the Royal Variety Performance recently.

And Simon Cowell once again looked ‘unrecognizable’ on Instagram while attending a Christmas Carol event with his family on Saturday.

The 63-year-old music mogul sported an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced features that could have been the result of cosmetic work.

Outing: Simon Cowell once again looked ‘unrecognizable’ on Instagram while attending a Christmas Carol event with his family on Saturday

Simon was joined by his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric as they posed for a sweet family photo.

“We had a wonderful and inspiring evening earlier this month at the Christmas Carol Night hosted by @katiepiper_ and @kpfoundation.

‘Personally, I would like to thank everyone who has supported Katie and her foundation. For more information on how to help and get involved, visit katiepiperfoundation.org.uk/ (link in bio). I wish you all a very festive holiday season’

Simon recently revealed his surprise friendship with Katie Piper and said that she turned down his job offer when he got in touch after the release of his documentary.

Shocking: The 63-year-old music mogul sported an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced features that could have been the result of cosmetic work

His appearance came shortly after he raised concern among fans with his ‘unrecognizable’ appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, which was filmed on December 2 and broadcast on ITV on Tuesday.

But as Simon introduced BGT winner Axel Blake, he left viewers distracted by his impossibly smooth face, which may be the result of cosmetic surgery, with one asking, “What has he done to himself?”

The record producer had previously raised concerns about his appearance, and on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Just saw Simon Cowell on Royal Variety, what has he done to himself?”

Is that you, Simon? As Simon introduced BGT winner Axel Blake during the Royal Variety Performance on Tuesday, he left viewers distracted by his incredibly smooth face.

While another added: ‘What have you done to your face boy?’ and a third added: ‘Simon Cowell needs to stop getting facelifts!’

Agreeing, a fourth commented: “I went over the top during football half time and it was George Michael’s Simon Cowell commanding Wish onstage.”

Another said: ‘Simon Cowell did a ‘little job’ and more joked: ‘What the hell happened to Simon Cowell?’

He previously raised concern from fans in a promotional video shared on social media earlier this month.

Change: Simon recently revealed that he took his love of Botox too far, with his final treatment leaving him looking like “something out of a horror show” (pictured September 2022)

The TV mogul looked unrecognizable as he sported an incredibly smooth complexion, sparkling white teeth, and enhanced features.

Simon recently revealed that he took his love of Botox too far, with his final treatment leaving him looking like “something out of a horror show.”

According to The Sun, the head of the talent show said he decided to stop when his strange appearance left his eight-year-old son Eric in hysterics.

Looking back: Simon went on to reveal that during that period he may have pushed things a bit too far in his bid for a youthful appearance (pictured left in November 2022 and right in 2010)

The former X Factor judge, who shares his son with his partner Lauren Silverman, 44, revealed that he no longer has any fillers in his face as a result.

He said: ‘There was a phase where everyone had a face full of this and that.’

Simon went on to reveal that during that period he may have taken things a bit too far in his bid for a youthful appearance.

He admitted: “I saw a ‘before’ picture of myself the other day, and I didn’t recognize it as me in the first place.”

The producer said he finally decided to stop using the injectables when his son Eric noticed his profile change: ‘I was hysterical. It was enough.

The TV personality added: ‘There’s no filler in my face now. Zero.’