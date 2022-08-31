Simon Cowell, 62, puts on an animated display as he poses with pal’s dog at America’s Got Talent

<!–

He is a famous dog lover with two dogs of his own – Yorkshire Terriers Squiddly and Diddly.

Still, Simon Cowell had a new dog on his arm when he fussed over his friend’s German Shepherd Husky mix on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent Live Show at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena.

The TV judge, 62, looked cheerful as he walked around the red carpet with the pup named Odin before joining the jury comedian Howie Mandel, supermodel Heidi Klum and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.

Simon caused a storm at the event, donning his signature jersey and high-waisted trouser set.

Hit talent competition series AGT, which Simon created and launched in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC.

The media mogul’s outing comes after claims that a group of former X Factor contestants are reportedly planning a £1 million bullying lawsuit against his company SyCo.

Five solo acts and a group are said to approach a law firm and plan to sue the label for alleged “bullying, assault and neglect” as a result of The X Factor’s performance.

An unnamed singer involved in the reported scheduled trial told the Sunday Mirror: “Being on the show was a horrific experience.

The unidentified plaintiff added: “Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we believe we deserve.

“Simon has to take responsibility. We’ve lost a lot of money through periods of our lives where we didn’t make money to process traumas that were still ingrained in the show.”

The plaintiff told the Mirror the case was likely to cost more than £1 million and claimed the group was seeking justice and compensation for the amount they claim spent on medical treatment.

They claimed to have evidence to back up their allegations – including emails, recordings and psychological assessments – and said audiences will see another side of the glitz of the long-running ITV show.

The plaintiff alleged that the contestants often suffered from sleep deprivation and trauma before taking the stage.

It was reported that the plaintiffs have approached lawyers and plan to bring the case in the coming months.

SyCo said there is no allegation that Simon Cowell was in any way aware of or personally involved in the incidents or conduct alleged by the plaintiffs.

An X Factor spokesperson said: ‘The wellbeing of participants is our number one priority and we have robust measures and wellbeing teams in place to ensure support is always available.

“We are not aware of any legal claims that have been made against The X Factor and despite being off the air for a number of years, we remain open to discussing concerns with anyone who chooses to do so.” .’

Devastating allegations about the long-running ITV series will also air in an upcoming television exposé.