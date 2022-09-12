Simon Baker is unrecognisable as he debuts shock new look after cutting off his signature locks

He is the Hollywood heartthrob who has long been known for his luscious long blonde wavy locks.

But Simon Baker was unrecognizable over the weekend when he debuted a shocking new look.

The actor, 53, has cut his famous locks and now has a very short haircut.

The actor has cut off his famous locks and now has a very short haircut. Pictured in 2009, left, and weekends, right

However, the Mentalist star has not shaved his beard and was seen with more than five hours of shade as he gathered a table outside his new home in Randwick, Sydney.

Simon showed his strength as he picked up the furniture and carried it over his head.

He dressed casually for his shopping day, with corduroy jeans paired with a light green sweater and trainers.

He shielded his eyes with dark sunglasses and carried a cup of coffee for a little pick-me-up.

Simon has has been spotted on Bondi Beach several times in recent weeks after purchasing a $6 million home in the popular area.

According to The Daily Telegraph, he bought the three-bedroom cottage after it was put up for sale by social commentator Ruth Ostrow.

The property, which also includes three bathrooms, is set in lush tropical gardens and offers ocean views from the loft office space.

There is an idyllic patio for Simon to receive guests, while the interior is given a neutral color palette with polished wooden floorboards, whitewashed walls, high ceilings and wooden accents.

The reported purchase comes after Simon and his ex-wife Rebecca Rigg, 54, reportedly sold their three-bedroom house in Bronte, Sydney, for nearly $17 million.

The former couple shocked real estate agents with the lucrative sale, especially considering they bought the home in 2015 for just $6.5 million.

Simon and Rebecca, who announced their separation in January last year after 29 years of marriage, were reportedly “shopping quietly” before a buyer was confirmed.

With stunning ocean views and located in one of Sydney’s most desirable suburbs – the former Baker residence offers the ultimate in coastal living.

A number of images were mentioned by CoreLogic after the sale in 2015, with reports showing that the couple made no major improvements to the property after purchasing it.

The Devil Wears Prada star showed his strength as he held the furniture above his head

Simon and Rebecca announced their separation on January 29 last year.

They told People in a joint statement, “We remain close friends and our three children will always be the main focus of our lives.”

But according to Fox News, they actually broke up nine months in advance in April 2020.

Simon first met Rebecca in the early 1990s and married in 1998 after living together for five years.

They share three children, Stella, 28, Claude, 23, and Harry, 20.

Rebecca is best known for her roles in Fatty Finn and Ellie Parker, and also had a small role alongside Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire.

Simon found success in TV shows such as The Mentalist and The Guardian, as well as in films such as The Devil Wears Prada.