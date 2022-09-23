Silvio Berlusconi DEFENDS Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and claims despot was ‘pushed’ into invasion

Silvio Berlusconi has sparked fury by claiming Vladimir Putin was ‘pushed’ into invading Ukraine and only wants to put ‘decent people’ in charge of Kiev.

The Italian leader and former prime minister, whose Forza Italia party is part of a right-wing coalition expected to win Sunday’s general election, is a long-time friend of Putin and his comments are likely to alarm Western allies.

“Putin was pushed by the Russian people, by his party, by his ministers to come up with this particular operation,” Berlusconi told Italian public broadcaster RAI late Thursday, using the official Russian wording for the war.

Russia’s plan was initially to capture Kiev ‘in a week’ and replace democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky with ‘a government of decent people’ and get out ‘in a week’, he said.

“I didn’t even understand why Russian troops spread around Ukraine, when in my mind they should have just stuck around Kiev,” said the 85-year-old Berlusconi, who once described Putin as being like a younger brother.

Putin’s stated war aims have varied during the seven-month war. Ukraine initially chased its troops from the Kyiv area and more recently from parts of the northeast near the Russian border.

Putin now says the main objective is to secure territory in Ukraine’s Donbas region, which is partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Met by widespread condemnation from opponents for his words, Berlusconi issued a statement on Friday saying his views had been “oversimplified”.

‘The aggression against Ukraine is unjustified and unacceptable, (Forza Italia’s) position is clear. We will always be with the EU and NATO,” he said.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy has been a staunch supporter of Western sanctions against Russia following the invasion.

Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy, tipped to be the next prime minister, has vowed to hold on to that position, but Berlusconi and her fellow ally Matteo Salvini of the League have been more ambivalent.

Berlusconi has shrugged off ill health and scandal to remain a key player in the right-wing alliance, even though his Forza Italia is the junior partner now among the three main parties.

‘These are scandalous and very serious words,’ the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, said of Berlusconi’s remarks.

“If the result on Sunday night is positive to the right, the happiest person would be Putin,” Letta said on RAI radio.

Center leader Carlo Calenda, another election candidate, told Radio24: ‘Yesterday Berlusconi spoke like a Putin general. It is completely scandalous’.

Berlusconi said Thursday that Moscow’s decision to invade came in response to an appeal by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

He said their leaders had gone to the Kremlin and directly told Putin, ‘please defend us, because if you don’t defend us, we don’t know where we can end up.’

Voting began Friday in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces, including the separatists, the start of a plan by Putin to annex much of Ukraine.