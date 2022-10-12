Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns and rumoured DJ girlfriend pictured together for the first time

<!–

Silverchair lead singer Daniel Johns is dating popular DJ Lauren Mac.

And things appear to be going from strength to strength for the couple, who were spotted arriving in Newcastle, NSW, on Tuesday.

The musician, 42, and his girlfriend were seen stepping off a private jet after traveling to his hometown from Melbourne.

The singer and guitarist wore a white singlet and black trousers and carried his belongings in a green bag.

Daniel completed his look with chunky black boots.

Lauren cut a stylish figure in white trousers, a gray T-shirt and brown coat for the flight.

The pair said goodbye to the pilot and staff before climbing into a waiting car.

Things seem to be going from strength to strength for the low-key couple

In January, a source told Daily Mail Australia that the rocker finds Lauren’s independence and vivacious personality hugely appealing.

‘Daniel has had a lot of heartbreak over the years so it’s nice to see him happy again. He loves Lauren and who knows, she could be The One, the friend said.

The pal went on to say that Lauren is “head over heels” with the ARIA-winning musician.

‘Daniel is unlike anyone she has met before and I know privately that she has high hopes for this relationship. He’s a real catch and she knows it,’ they added.

Daniel and Lauren both follow each other on Instagram and ‘like’ each other’s photos as far back as July 2021.

Lauren, from Melbourne, has established herself as one of the most in-demand private event DJs in Australia and overseas in recent years.

She is known for her signature style of dirty disco and vocal house, and it goes without saying that Daniel, who still follows the music scene closely, is a big fan.

Like Daniel, Lauren is no stranger to the celebrity world, having performed for Serena Williams, Elon Musk and Daniel Ricciardo.

The pal said Lauren is “head over heels” with the ARIA award-winning musician

Daniel and Lauren both follow each other on Instagram and have ‘liked’ each other’s photos as far back as July 2021