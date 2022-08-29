Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns looks healthy after his stint in rehab

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Daniel Johns is back and better than ever.

The former Silverchair frontman looked tanned and healthy in a new video shared to his Instagram on Monday, following his stint in rehab.

In the clip, taken from his part documentaries called Inside the Mind by Daniel Johns, the singer, 43, is a picture of health and sobriety.

Daniel Johns (pictured) is back and better than ever. The former Silverchair frontman looked tanned and healthy in a new video shared to his Instagram on Monday, following his stint in rehab

In the video, he explains that he invited his Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to participate in his solo album FutureNever, but they declined.

The artist was without a drummer and played the instrument himself with a pair of spatulas that he took from his kitchen drawer.

“It felt good that I had established myself as an artist outside of Silverchair, to ask them to come again, and if they didn’t want to, I didn’t care,” he said in the video.

In the clip, taken from his part documentaries called Inside the Mind by Daniel Johns, the singer, 43, is a picture of health and sobriety

“I didn’t care, it was like asking you, it’s cool, I play the drums with spatulas.”

Elsewhere in the docuseries, he adds, “I didn’t ask them out of necessity, I asked them because I wanted to make it clear that as a human being I have no problem with them.

‘I just didn’t want to play under the Silverchair banner,’ he added.

In the video, he explains that he invited his Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to participate in his solo album FutureNever, but they declined. All pictured

Johns released his new solo album FutureNever in April.

He released his record – his first solo record in seven years – the same day he left rehab.

Johns revealed on March 29 that he had admitted himself to rehab after using alcohol to deal with his anxiety, depression and PTSD.

“It felt good that I had established myself as an artist outside of Silverchair, to ask them to come again, and if they didn’t want to, I didn’t care,” he said in the video. Pictured: Johns with his Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou in October 2002

He was arrested on March 23 and registered a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

The star was handed a 10-month intensive correction order to be served by the court in the community.

Johns then went to rehab in April to deal with his drinking and mental health issues.

Johns revealed on March 29 that he had admitted himself to rehab after using alcohol to deal with his anxiety, depression and PTSD. Pictured: Daniel Johns at the 2015 APRA Awards

His attorney pleaded guilty on behalf of Johns in the same court on April 11, where the magistrate warned the singer could face jail time.

But Johns avoided jail time for drink-driving after a magistrate ruled that time behind bars would be of little benefit to the “deeply troubled” rock star.

Leading up to the drink-driving incident, Johns was set to release his new album that fueled the mental health issues he’s faced since his meteoric rise as a teenager, the court was told.